EU Warns Sanctions Against Russia's Energy, Technology Sectors If Ukraine Row Escalates

As the fear of the Russian invasion of Ukraine mounts, the President of European Commission Ursula Von der Leyen stated on Saturday that the European Union (EU) and all of its allies have prepared a package of sanctions targeting Russia's energy and sophisticated technology sectors on Saturday. As per Sputnik, she stated that they have been working on a comprehensive set of financial and economic sanctions, which includes ones targeting energy and cutting-edge technologies.

Von der Leyen further stated at the Munich Security Conference that if Russia attacks Ukraine they will impose huge costs and severe consequences on Moscow's economic interests. She also accused Russia of a blatant attempt to rewrite the rules of international law. She claimed that the Russian military buildup and threat to Ukraine meant that a generation born and bred in a free country now faced the potential of fighting a war that they don't want, but which Moscow may choose to impose on them.

'Kremlin violating the UN Charter'

She further said that this is what the Kremlin's policies entail in practice, to instill fear, and call security demands, according to Euro News. She continued by stating that not only is the Kremlin attempting to undermine the entire European security framework, but it is also violating the UN Charter, which prohibits the use or threat of force against other countries. She said that Russian and Chinese leaders are pursuing "a new era" based on the rule of the strongest, intimidation, and coercion.

Von der Leyen's speech comes after US President Joe Biden said on Friday that he is convinced that Russian President Vladimir Putin has already decided to invade. He stated that Russian troops would strike Ukraine in the coming weeks or days, with Kyiv as their target. In the meanwhile, Russia has denied attacking any country.

Moscow warns NATO's intentions to expand eastward

Moscow has also claimed that fears of an invasion in Ukraine are being used as a pretext for NATO's military presence in Europe to be expanded further eastward. Moscow has warned that NATO's intentions to expand eastward constitute a direct threat to its national security. Russian President Vladimir Putin stated on February 18 that Kyiv must engage in conversation with the self-proclaimed Donbas republic and find a common solution to the conflict, according to Sputnik.