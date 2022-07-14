As the war between Russia and Ukraine continues to escalate in the eastern European region, with Krelim offering citizenship to Ukrainians by providing Russian passports, the European Union has condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision to simplify the distribution of Russian passports to Ukrainians. According to a Ukrinform report, the High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, stated that the EU will not recognise these documents.

"The new Russian legislation, which now simplifies the procedure for obtaining Russian citizenship for all Ukrainians, is another gross violation of Ukraine’s sovereignty, associated with illegal Russia’s war," he added.

This came after Putin signed a decree on granting Russian citizenship in a simplified manner to Ukrainians. The recent decree amends previous decrees on the simplified procedure for granting citizenship of Russia to residents of the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine in the Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions. Notably, this has now extended to the rest of Ukrainian territory.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has expressed concern over the issue of this move, calling it another attack on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, which is also incompatible with the norms and principles of international law. Ukraine's foreign ministry called on international partners "to have a tough reaction to Putin’s new passport fantasies."

Russia-Ukraine War: Kremlin rolls out fast-track process for providing passports to Ukrainians

Amid the ongoing war, Kremlin has expanded a fast-track method for obtaining Russian citizenship for all Ukrainians. A move that is likely to show Moscow's strength over war-hit Ukraine. Till now, only residents of Ukraine’s separatist eastern Donetsk and Luhansk regions, as well as residents of the southern Zaporizhzhia and the Kherson regions were eligible to ask for a passport, but on July 11, Putin signed a new decree that has now simplified the process of obtaining Russian passport.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Klueba said, "Russia is using the simplified procedure for issuing passports to tighten the noose around the necks of residents of the temporarily occupied territories of our state, forcing them to participate in the criminal activities of the occupying administrations and the Russian army of aggression."

(With Inputs from AP)

