EU Won't Tolerate Russia's Threats Over Gas Deliveries, Says Economy Commissioner

As the Russia-Ukraine war has entered its 37th day, the European Union Economy Commissioner, Paolo Gentiloni stated that the EU would not be “blackmailed by Moscow," after Russian President Vladimir Putin threatened to suspend natural gas supply to "unfriendly countries" until they pay in rubles. While talking with CNN, Gentiloni told that the existing agreements do not include a requirement to pay in rubles and that they have to be honoured.

According to the European Union economy commissioner, “It is an attempt to circumvent European sanctions and to blackmail the European Union,” CNN reported.

Furthermore, earlier on March 28, President Putin had set a deadline of March 31 for shifting the currency of payment for gas supply to the ruble. Putin had warned during a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers, the Bank of Russia, as well as the business Gazprom that 'unfriendly' nations must follow the Kremlin's set of instructions to avoid gas supply restrictions.

Russia's Duma considered a directive to change the current Gazprom gas supply agreements

A governmental directive to change current Gazprom gas supply agreements and change its payment currency system is also being considered by Russia's Duma, a Russian assembly with advisory or legislative functions. Foreign purchasers must 'maintain contract volumes, price, as well as pricing principles' until March 31, according to a 'set of instructions' issued on the Kremlin's website. Following that, Russia's Central Bank, in collaboration with the Cabinet of Ministers, was expected to renew the contracts for gas delivery payments in rubles.

According to a document released by the Kremlin on March 28, “The government of the Russian Federation, together with the Bank Of Russia and the public joint-stock company Gazprom, have taken measures to change the currency of natural gas payments to the EU and other countries, and introduced restrictive measures against Russian citizens and Russian legal entities.”

US and EU had their first high-level meeting on Russia

Meanwhile, In the midst of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, the United States and European Union delegations gathered on Wednesday for their first high-level meeting on Russia. The conference took place in Washington, and the US-EU panel addressed and discussed other actions which they may take to further isolate Russia, according to a joint statement released by the US State Department and the European External Action Service on March 30.

Victoria Nuland, the US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs, led the US at the meeting, while Enrique Mora, the EU's Deputy Secretary-General for Political Affairs, represented the European Union. As per the statement published, both delegates appreciated the collaboration between the US and the European Union in enacting unprecedented sanctions and export control steps in response to Russia's military aggression in Ukraine.

