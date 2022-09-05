Euro Hits 20-year Low, Gas Price Rises As Russia Extends Shutdown Of Nord Stream1 Pipeline

European stocks came down and the value of euro slumped to its lowest for the first time in the past two decades, as Europe continues to face an energy crisis with added risks of global economic collapse amid rising inflation. This development comes as Russia's state energy company Gazprom announced the extension of its shutdown of gas pipelines to Germany on Friday (September 2, 2022). The euro's value came down to as low as $0.9879 against the US dollar amid fears of overly high energy prices and possible shortages, as reported by The Guardian.

Euro hits 20-year low and gas price jumps as Russian pipe shutdown rocks markets

As per reports, Nord Stream 1 was expected to resume operations on Saturday morning after a three-day shutdown for maintenance. However, Gazprom said that due to a leakage in the pipeline, the supply channel would remain closed until further notice. Meanwhile, experts have claimed that gas prices are expected to increase to all-time highs this week as European prices have already increased by almost 400% over the last year due to lower gas supplies from Russia after the start of the war in Ukraine.

Further, several UK firms have also claimed that rising prices have already forced them to reduce output or cut jobs. According to Michael Hewson of CMC Markets, "Russia’s actions on Friday in indefinitely closing the pipeline could see renewed upward pressure on European and UK natural gas prices when markets reopen today, after seeing big falls in prices last week as UK natural gas prices fell 39%, while European prices fell 33%," he said.

An oil and gas analyst at Investec, Nathan Piper said, “We are expecting record gas prices across UK/Europe next week as the impact of long-term restrictions of Russia gas supply is absorbed by the market following the indefinite shutdown of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline.” He added that gas prices would remain volatile, and he expects "a sharp move up tomorrow towards record 700-800p a therm highs", The Guardian reported.

Earlier, Britain relied on Russia's gas and energy, but after Moscow launched its "unjustified" military invasion of Ukraine, the UK government completely stopped all the transactions. Notably, the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, which runs beneath the Baltic Sea to Germany, supplies one-third of the gas shipped from Russia to Europe. However, it was only operating at 20% capacity last week when supplies were stopped for maintenance work.

(Image: AP/Representative)