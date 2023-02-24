Eurojust Announces New International Centre To Investigate War Crimes In Ukraine

Eurojust, the European legal authority, has set up a new facility to probe offences committed during Russia's incursion into Ukraine, as the Kremlin's extensive invasion of its neighbouring country marks the conclusion of its initial year. The body announced the start of operations of the Core International Crimes Evidence Database (CICED). A new International Centre for Prosecution of the crime of Aggression (ICPA) will also be based at Eurojust, the body said.

The Hague-based Eurojust on February 23 said that the center will be part of the current support structure for the joint investigation team (JIT), which ensures an "optimal alignment" between the investigations into war crimes, crimes against humanity, genocide, and the crime of aggression in Ukraine. "While the damage caused by the Russian invasion can never be undone, we can make sure that those responsible are brought to justice," Myroslava Krasnoborova, the liaison prosecutor for Ukraine at Eurojust, said in a statement.

Following its invasion into Ukraine on February 24 of last year, Moscow has been accused by numerous human rights organisations, as well as the United States and the European Union, of perpetrating "crimes against humanity." The country's military forces have allegedly engaged in "systematic and widespread" assaults on civilians within Ukraine.

Moscow has denied targeting civilians despite widespread evidence to the contrary, reported RadioFreeEurope. "Nothing can make up for the terrible loss and destruction that the Ukrainian people have suffered since the start of this war. But core international crimes must always be accounted for, and Eurojust is doing whatever it can to help bring those responsible to justice," said Eurojust President Ladislav Hamran.

"Strong evidence" that Russian missile attack killed 58 civilans in April, 2022: Report

Earlier this week, a report by Human Rights Watch and the SITU Research group said that there was "strong evidence" to suggest that the missile attack on the train station in Kramatorsk in eastern Ukraine on April 8, 2022, was launched from Russia-controlled territory. The attack killed 58 fleeing civilians and wounded 100, and the report suggested that this may constitute an "apparent war crime."

The report is based on a detailed analysis of open-source information, including satellite imagery and videos of the attack, as well as interviews with witnesses and experts. The analysis suggests that the missile was fired from a Russian military position near the town of Sverdlovsk, about 50 kilometers away from Kramatorsk.

The report notes that the attack on the train station was not an isolated incident, but rather part of a pattern of indiscriminate attacks on civilian areas by Russian-backed forces in eastern Ukraine. The report calls on Russia and the separatist forces it supports to immediately stop all attacks on civilians and civilian objects, and to fully cooperate with investigations into alleged war crimes.

It is important to note that the findings of the report have not been independently verified, and that Russia has denied involvement in the attack. However, the report provides compelling evidence that raises serious questions about Russia's role in the conflict in eastern Ukraine, and underscores the urgent need for accountability and justice for the victims of the conflict.