Europe Buying Russian Oil Worth Rs 7,500 Crore Daily Since Start Of Ukraine War: EU MP

Member of the European Union (EU) Parliament and former president of the NATO parliamentary assembly, Rasa Jukneviciene, spoke exclusively to Republic Media Network on Thursday, sharing that the EU was paying over 900 million euros every day to Russia for gas, oil, and coal. Stressing on the need to immediately embargo oil, Jukneviciene stated that while the EU sanctions were a good start, they were not enough.

"Sanctions are having an effect, and they will. We have to not let Putin and Kremlin circumvent them," said the EU parliamentarian. "Sanctions by EU are also not enough. Be they were a good start. We are trying to convince our colleagues like in Germany. In the EU, till now we are paying 900 million Euros every day for gas, oil, and coal. At least implementing an oil embargo is very important. We have to immediately stop financing the war machine," she added.

Comparing Russian President Vladimir Putin to Adolf Hitler, she remarked that the 'dictator' needed to be 'defeated', and there was no other way. "Imagine during World War, someone would start negotiating with Hitler. We understand in Europe that Putin is like Hitler and Stalin, and he has to only be defeated, there is no other way," she said.

'NATO is not a threat, can't have China & Russia together'

The parliamentarian also urged India to stand with our nations against the 'attack on the democratic world' by Putin. "If we lose, the world will become worse." Rebuking the Russian President's statements on NATO, she asserted that the body was only a 'defensive organization', and posed no threat. "We small baltic countries are not a threat. Be it Europeans, Syrians, or Indians, it is brutal when such regimes act out, and it is a danger to all of us," she said.

Further, Jukneviciene weighed in on China's position on the war, saying that while she was not surprised, she hoped that the Community country would not provide any military support to Russia. "I don't think they would want to be on the same side with Putin, who would lose. We can't have two countries like China and Russia act together against democracies. India has a very crucial role and needs to be on the side of a better future," she concluded.