Canada along with other European nations on Sunday stated that they have taken the step of closing their airspace to Russian planes in an effort to put pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin to cease his invasion of Ukraine. In retaliation to the invasion, the European nations, which include Germany, Italy, Cyprus, Greece, France, Portugal, Spain, Norway and Finland have joined the list, as per media reports.

Omar Alghabra, the transport minister of Canada, stated that the nation was blocking its airspace to all Russian flights to penalise Russia for an unjustified strike on its neighbouring country. “Effective immediately, Canada’s airspace is closed to all Russian aircraft operators. We will hold Russia accountable for its unprovoked attacks against Ukraine,” citing Alghabra’s statement, CNN reported.

Ursula von der Leyen said the European Union would close its airspace to Russian aircrafts

Furthermore, the European Union's decision came after most of its member nations stated they would ban Russian jets by Sunday night or intended to do so. According to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, the European Union would close its airspace to aircraft owned, registered, or operated by Russians, including "including the private jets of oligarchs." However, before von der Leyen's statement, a few European countries, notably Spain, Greece, and Turkey, had opposed shutting their airspace to Russia, Associated Press reported.

The nations' actions have increased the pressure on Russia, as per CNBC, with countries working together to impose broad sanctions against Russia and its elite. A prohibition prevents Russian planes from flying over or landing in the countries that apply the restrictions, which typically necessitates lengthy and expensive reroutes.

Delivery firms have rerouted their aircraft before Russia's invasion

Even before Russia's invasion, some airline companies, as well as delivery firms, had already started rerouting aircraft around the probable war zone. United Parcel Service announced on Sunday that it will temporarily halt the delivery of items to Russia. Inbound shipping to Russia has also been halted by FedEx. In Russia, the firm will continue to supply domestic and export services as conditions permit, according to an email from a spokesman. Wizz Air, based in Hungary, has also declared on Sunday that all flights to and from Russia will be temporarily halted.

As a result of the countries joining together, Russia has said that it will restrict flights from many countries that have enacted their own sanctions. On Sunday, Russian carrier Aeroflot announced that all planes to European destinations will be cancelled until further notice. Many of Russia's S7 airline's flights to European nations have been cancelled until mid-March.

Image: AP