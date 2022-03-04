Europe In Danger? Fire Breaks Out At Largest Nuclear Power Plant: All You Need To Know

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, one of the 10 largest NPPs in the world caught fire on Friday, March 4, following continuous shelling by Russian troops. Located in southeastern Ukraine, Zaporizhzhia NPP is the largest Nuclear Power Plant in Europe. Russia fired at the Zaporizhzhia NPP during the battle for control of the crucial energy-producing city.

Security footage from the plant's main gate showed Russian troops engaged in active combat at the entrance of the site. The footage also showed a fire in one of the plant's administrative buildings.

Zaporizhzhia NPP is under fire! The entire Europe is at risk of a repeat of the nuclear catastrophe. Russians must stop fire! pic.twitter.com/P46YxKZZ0W — Михайло Подоляк (@Podolyak_M) March 4, 2022

Plant's spokesman Andriy Tuz said that shells were falling directly on the plant and had set fire to one of the facility’s six reactors. That reactor is under renovation and not operating, but there is nuclear fuel inside, he said.

Ukrainian authorities informed that the plant’s reactors are protected by robust containment structures and reactors are being safely shut down.

Ukraine was the site of the world's largest nuclear disaster, the 1986 explosion of a reactor at the Chernobyl plant. Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine's foreign minister, warned that if something similar happens at Zaporizhzhia, "it will be 10 times larger."

Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant: Location, features, history

The nuclear power plant is located in the city of Enerhodar, southeastern Ukraine, some 70 miles (112 kilometers) from Zaporizhzhia. Six power units are in operation at the facility, with the first being set up in 1984, according to Energoatom, Ukraine’s nuclear power operator.

Ukraine relies on 15 nuclear reactors spread throughout the country for around half of its electricity. The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant generates 40-42 billion kWh, which accounts for one-fifth of the average annual electricity production in Ukraine and provides about 25% of Ukraine’s power generation.

As per Energoatom, the nuclear power plant is capable of "continuous radiation monitoring of the industrial site, the sanitary protection, and 30-kilometers radiation control zones." There is also a dry storage facility at the site for spent fuel.

Notably, the Zaporizhzhia power plant is located around 200 km from the Donbas combat zone, where fighting had severely escalated in 2014. On 31 August 2014, a Greenpeace member, Tobias Münchmeyer, had expressed concerns the plant could be hit by heavy artillery from the fighting.