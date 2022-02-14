'Europe Is Closer To War Than At Any Point Over The Past 70 Years', Says UK Minister

As Russian troops amass near the Ukrainian border, a UK Minister said, "Europe is closer to war than at any point over the past 70 years", reported The Guardian. Armed Forces Minister James Heappey, while speaking to BBC Radio, said, "We are closer than we’ve been on this continent to war for 70 years."

Earlier on February 11, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken issued a security alert that called on all American citizens to leave Ukraine. While announcing the alert, Blinken said Moscow could invade Ukraine during the current Beijing Winter Olympics and added that Americans should leave the Eastern European country immediately.

"There’s 1,30,000 Russian troops around the borders of Ukraine, thousands more on amphibious shipping in the Black Sea and the Azov Sea. All of the combat enablers are in place and my fear is that if all of this was just about a show to win leverage in diplomacy that doesn’t require the logistics, the fuel, the medical supplies, the bridging assets, the unglamorous stuff that actually makes an invasion force credible, but doesn’t attract headlines. Yet all of that is now in place too," The Guardian quoted as saying. It is worth mentioning that Western leaders are negotiating with Russian leaders through diplomatic channels in order to avert the war. On Monday, German chancellor, Olaf Scholz, visited Ukraine in order to sort out the ongoing tension diplomatically.

Johnson affirms he will hold talks with world leaders

On the other hand, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson affirmed he will hold talk with the world leaders to ease the situation.

Reacting to the ongoing negotiations, Heappey said, "That is why this is a very serious time for the whole world, really, to come together and to send a message to Russia that this is behaviour that will not be accepted and that we stand behind Ukraine, and that the financial sanctions, if he were to cross the border, would be absolutely profound."

It is worth mentioning that the tension between Russia and Ukraine soared tremendously over the US intelligence reports that claim Russian forces have reportedly made all preparations to "invade Ukraine". However, Russian President Vladimir Putin refuted the US intelligence reports and called the allegations "baseless" on multiple occasions.