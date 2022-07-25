Europe 'must Be Prepared' For Total Shutdown Of Gas Supply By Russia, Warns Von Der Leyen

European Union Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Sunday warned that the EU "must be prepared" for total cut off for the Russian gas, adding that the scenario could turn into a reality "sooner or later." The European Commission head also urged for the bloc to phase out Russian fossil fuels and accelerate the green transition. "By acting as a Union, Europe can do it faster," the commission said. Meanwhile, Von der Leyen denounced Russia for what she described as "weaponising its gas supplies".

"We need to prepare now for further disruptions - including for a complete stop of Russian gas deliveries. Today we present the “Save gas for a safe winter” package. It will help us to save 15% of annual gas consumption," European Union Commission President said at a press briefing.

Half of EU Member States 'already affected'

According to the European Commission head, at least half of our Member States have been already affected by reduced deliveries by Moscow as the winters arrive. Von der Leyen advised the European nations dependent on the Russian gas to "take action now" in order to reduce both the risk and the costs for Europe in case of further or full disruption, strengthening European energy resilience.

“Russia is blackmailing us. Russia is using energy as a weapon, and therefore, in any event, whether it’s a partial, major cut-off of Russian gas or a total cut-off of Russian gas, Europe needs to be ready,” von der Leyen said at the briefing.

We have already done a lot to reduce our dependency on Russian fossil fuels—our gas supply from other sources has increased by 75% compared to last year.



But now we also need to reduce our demand.



Our proposal: reduce gas use in Europe by 15% until next spring.#REPowerEU — European Commission 🇪🇺 (@EU_Commission) July 24, 2022

The European Commission proposed a new legislative tool termed as the European Gas Demand Reduction Plan to tackle the energy crisis situation. The plan lays out the measures to reduce gas use in Europe by 15% until next spring. All consumers, public administrations, households, owners of public buildings, power suppliers and industry must take measures to save gas, the EU Commission's head warned. She furthermore advised that the bloc will accelerate work on supply diversification, including joint purchasing of gas to strengthen the EU's possibility of sourcing alternative gas deliveries.

Some Member States are more vulnerable to disruptions.



But we would all suffer the consequences of such a disruption through the Single Market.



This is why all need to be ready to share gas with Member States in need. pic.twitter.com/lx3FJK6XiG — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) July 20, 2022

Von der Leyen also proposed a separate plan for its member states to cut the gas consumption demand by 15% between 1 August 2022 and 31 March 2023 known as the Council Regulation on Coordinated Demand Reduction Measures for Gas. "Regulation would also give the Commission the possibility to declare, after consulting Member States, a ‘Union Alert' on security of supply, imposing a mandatory gas demand reduction on all Member States," the European Union Commission chief said.

In case of a substantial risk of a severe gas shortage, the EU will now have the power to trigger the Union Alert. The European Commission has also urged the member States to update their national emergency plans by the end of September to show how they intend to meet the reduction target. "By substituting gas with other fuels and saving energy this summer, more gas can be stored for winter. Acting now will reduce the negative GDP impact, by avoiding unplanned actions in a crisis situation later," said the commission.