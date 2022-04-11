European Commission Places 21 Russian Airlines In Blacklist Citing Air Safety Amid War

In the midst of the relentless Russian aggression in Ukraine, the European Commission on Monday placed 21 Russian airlines on a blacklist for air safety. On Monday, the European Commission issued a statement announcing that they have revised the EU Air Safety List, which is a list comprising airlines that are prohibited from flying within the European Union and 21 Russian airlines have been mentioned in the revised list. The three major Russian airlines - Aeroflot, Rossiya, and S7 Airlines, are also included on the list.

Aeroflot, Rossiya, S7 Airlines, Aurora, Pobeda, Utair, Ural Airlines, Smartavia, Nordwind, Pegas Fly, IrAero, Yakutia, NordStar, Izhavia, RusLine, Yamal, Alrosa Airlines, UVT Aero, RuJet, Aviastur-Tu, SKOL were among the airlines on the list, according to local media. These companies are no longer permitted to fly over European Union member states. The statement suggests that these Russian carriers raise concerns in Europe regarding aviation safety. Foreign aircraft were forced admitted onto the registry without proper airworthiness certificates by these airlines.

An obvious breach of the Convention on International Civil Aviation

European Transportation Commissioner Adina Valean stated that this is an obvious breach of the Convention on International Civil Aviation and creates an imminent security hazard and it also puts people's lives in jeopardy. The Commissioner also noted that the decision was made exclusively for technical and security concerns, and claimed that it is not another sanction against Russia, according to Flightglobal. Valean further said that they do not mix security with politics.

She went on to claim that the Russian state regulator Rosaviatsia has permitted Russian airlines to fly hundreds of foreign-owned planes without receiving official safety approval. She added that the Russian airlines in question have done so intentionally in violation of applicable international safety rules. Valean also mentioned that in the coming months, the situation will be continuously reviewed and additional action may be taken if necessary.

Russian corporations operate at least 589 aircraft that are affected by the sanctions

EU-based aircraft lessors were forced to terminate contracts with Russian operators as a result of the sanctions implemented following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, according to Aerotime. Aviation consultancy firm IBA suggests that Russian corporations operate at least 589 aircraft that are affected by the sanctions, with a total value of $10 billion.

Image: AP