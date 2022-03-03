European Commission President Says EU's Aim Is To 'reduce Kremlin's Capacity To Wage War'

European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen on Thursday, March 3, reiterated the European Union’s support for Ukraine's NATO membership, as she stressed that Ukrainians belong in the EU family. “We are in this together and we will accompany Ukraine in this process with determination, with unity and with solidarity," Ursula Von Der Leyen said during a news conference on Thursday. She condemned Russian assaults on civilian infrastructure, adding that the EU has activated the Temporary Protection Directive to offer quick and effective assistance to people fleeing the war in Ukraine.

“There is no doubt that these brave people who defend our values with their lives belong in the European family,” she said about the Ukrainian forces and civilians who have taken up the arms to defend their country’s territorial sovereignty. The Ukrainians will be given residence permits, and they will have access to education and to the labour market, she said.

EU to provide Ukrainians with protection, residency, access to work, and housing

Von Der Leyen said that the bloc will give Ukrainians the right to reside and work in the European Union for nearly up to three years, and will provide Ukrainian refugees with protection, residency, access to work, and housing. The commission is putting forward operational guidelines intended to help member states' border guards in managing arrivals at the borders with Ukraine efficiently. This is an act of compassion in times of war, as well as the duty of the Europeans. An estimated one million refugees fled Ukraine since the Russian invasion began, informed the EU President in a joint news conference with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis.

EU's Frontex, the European Union Asylum Agency, and Europol will provide further operational support at the request of Member States to ensure smooth implementation of this decision.

She also announced that the EU will create a “civil protection hub for Ukraine” based in Romania to assist with humanitarian needs and will take up the responsibility of providing a safe refuge to the Ukrainians. Referring to long lines of the people fleeing the war atrocities, the EU President said that she issued guidelines for border management and the bloc has simplified the formalities at the border. This will help people fleeing the war “shelter more rapidly.

”We are providing humanitarian support to deal with the consequences of this war” and will deploy at least 500 million euros from the EU budget in humanitarian assistance and of course, more will come. As we need to brace for the devastating consequences of this atrocious war,” said Von der Leyen.

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen added, “Europe stands by those in need of protection. All those fleeing Putin's bombs are welcome in Europe. We will provide protection to those seeking shelter and we will help those looking for a safe way home."