European Commission Proposes Next Sanctions Package; Ban On Russian Gold Part Of Decisions

The European Commission has announced its proposal for new measures against Russia in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. The EU Commission, in a statement, announced that the package of sanctions will target Russian gold and strengthen export controls for advanced technology. Notably, the EU has so far imposed six packages of sanctions against Russia with the recent one adopted in June.

According to the statement issued by European Commission, the bloc has proposed to extend the current EU sanctions imposed against Russia for six months, until the next review in January. The EU Commission stated that the new sanctions will bolster the reporting requirements to strengthen the bloc's asset freezes.

It further noted that the EU sanctions do not target the trade of agricultural products between Russia and third countries. The EU Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen underscored that the Russian war against Ukraine "continues unabated" and they have proposed to strengthen the EU's sanctions against Kremlin. She asserted that Russia needs to pay for the invasion of Ukraine.

"We are proposing today to tighten our hard-hitting EU sanctions against the Kremlin, enforce them more effectively and extend them until January 2023. Moscow must continue to pay a high price for its aggression."

Moscow must continue to pay a high price for its aggression against Ukraine.



We are proposing to tighten our hard-hitting EU sanctions by introducing a new import ban on Russian gold, reinforcing our technology export controls and extending them until 2023.#StandWithUkraine — European Commission 🇪🇺 (@EU_Commission) July 15, 2022

Borrell calls EU's sanctions against Russia 'tough & hard-hitting'

The package of measures will be discussed by EU members in the Council for its adoption, according to EU Commission's statement. Meanwhile, the EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell termed the bloc's sanctions against Russia "tough and hard-hitting." Borrell stressed that they need to continue targetting those who are close to Russian President Vladimir Putin and Kremlin. He said that the measures proposed by the EU show its coordinated approach with international partners including the G7. Josep Borrell said that he plans to propose to Council to impose sanctions against more individuals and entities.

Zelenskyy calls for imposing new sanctions against Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called on the international community to impose new sanctions against Russia "as soon as possible." In his late-night video address on July 14, Zelenskyy called it "necessary" to impose restrictions against Russian energy exports. He called for a special tribunal on the Russian offensive and set up a special compensation mechanism that will use the Russian assets and funds for compensating the victims of Moscow's aggression, according to a statement released on the website of the Ukrainian President's office. He urged the international community to recognise Russia as a "terrorist state." He spoke about Russia's missile strike in Vinnytsia, which resulted in the death of 23 people including three children.