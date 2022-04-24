European Commission Raises Concerns Over Imposing Embargo On Russian Gas

The Ukrainian administration is adamant about the EU imposing an embargo on Russian gas but the European Commission is hesitant about that as the Vice President of the European Commission for Values and Transparency, Věra Jourová stated that a comprehensive ban on Russian gas imports might cause a significant energy crisis in several EU countries. In an interview with the Swiss daily Neue Zürcher Zeitung, Jourová said that they are working on the new round of sanctions right now. However, before implementing any sanctions, they must first determine whether or not member countries are willing to take such steps especially when it comes to gas.

However, Yurova acknowledged that Europe should "as quickly as possible" halt its reliance on Russian energy and take steps to eliminate oil and gas imports. She further said that it's sad that they have gotten so reliant on Russia in the past, adding that much more could have been done in terms of Russian Federation pressure.

The European Union is nearly totally reliant on gas imports from other countries. European Commission suggests that Russia was the largest supplier in 2021, accounting for almost 45% of EU imports of "blue fuel," according to RIA Novosti. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stated that the European Commission wants to publish a strategy by mid-May on how to cease the EU's reliance on Russian gas, oil and coal by 2027.

IMF says Europe can go up to six months without Russian energy imports

In the meanwhile, the chief of the IMF's European Department, Alfred Kammer said that Europe can go up to six months without a continuous supply of Russian energy imports. In the absence of reliable and economical alternative supply, a senior IMF official predicted that European nations will have to face a substantial economic effect beyond the time frame. Kammer also advised that the countries should lower consumption.

IMF also suggests that an embargo on Russian gas and oil may cost the EU at least 3% of GDP depending on the circumstances. Kammer stated that EU countries must seek out alternative suppliers and implement minor initiatives in order to have a larger potential impact. He also suggested that countries launch public efforts to minimize energy usage and boost storage capacity.

Image: Unsplash/ AP