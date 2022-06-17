European Commission Recommends EU Candidate Status For Ukraine Amidst Russian Aggression

In a significant development, the European Commission on Friday recommended that Ukraine be designated as a candidate for European Union (EU) membership. According to reports, this also marks the start of what is expected to be a long journey for the war-torn country to join the 27-nation bloc. After a quick review of responses to a questionnaire, the EU's executive arm proposed that Ukraine be granted candidate status. Notably, the Ukrainian government had applied for membership in the bloc after Russia launched a full-fledged war on February 24.

"We recommend to give Ukraine the candidate status, on the understanding that the country will carry out a number of important reforms. Ukraine has clearly shown commitment to live up to European values and standards. And embarked, before the war, on its way towards the EU [sic]," European Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen wrote on Twitter. She further stated that Ukraine has already implemented roughly 70 % of European rules, norms and standards. However, there is still more work to be done in the areas of the rule of law, oligarchs, anti-corruption, and fundamental rights, she remarked.

"We want Ukraine to live with us the European dream": Von der Leyen

"The process is merits-based. So progress depends entirely on Ukraine. Ukrainians are ready to die for the European perspective. We want them to live with us the European dream," Von der Leyen remarked. At a conference next week in Brussels, the leaders of the bloc's current members are expected to discuss the commission's recommendation. On Thursday, Ukraine's bid received a boost when the leaders of France, Germany, Italy, and Romania paid a visit to the war-torn nation and pledged their support for Kyiv's desire to become an official candidate.

What EU membership means for Ukraine?

Ukraine has an association agreement with the European Union, but it has long shown interest in joining the bloc. Ukraine's admission to the bloc holds greater significance amid its war against Russia. Its admission will benefit Ukraine militarily since EU members are obliged by a mutual defence provision that mandates them to assist a country if it is the victim of military aggression on its soil. Furthermore, joining the EU would boost Ukraine's economy and provide it with extra benefits such as free movement within the EU and a slew of other rights provided to EU nationals.

Image: Twitter/@vonderleyen/AP