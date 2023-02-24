European Commission Reiterates Support For Ukraine As Russian Invasion Enters Second Year

The Council of the European Union raised Ukrainian flags and projected the Ukrainian flag to show solidarity with Ukraine, on February 23 and 24 to mark one year since Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The EU released a statement on Thursday lambasting Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Russian invasion while promising full solidarity with Ukraine and its people for "as long as it takes".

"The Ukrainian people have shown incredible strength in defending their homeland and the core principles of international law against the Russian aggression. They have shown resolve in defending democracy and freedom, resilience in the face of hardship and dignity when confronted with Russia’s crimes," the statement said.

Earlier, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen raised the Ukrainian flag in front of the EU Commission.

The spirit and resolve of our Ukrainian friends are an inspiration to us all.



Today we proudly raise their flag in front of the @EU_Commission



One day Ukraine will join our European family.



One day this flag will fly high everyday in Brussels, where it rightfully belongs. pic.twitter.com/j25Q9MZnF0 — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) February 23, 2023

The EU reiterated that the Russian invasion was a "crime against peace" and that it violated the UN Charter. "Russia has systematically targeted civilians, destroyed cities and attacked Ukrainian identity. We are determined to ensure that all those who are responsible for war crimes and other most serious crimes committed in connection with Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine are held to account," said members of the EU.

"Russia has weaponised food and energy, made deeply irresponsible nuclear threats and spread false narratives about the war. Russia’s war of aggression and its consequences have significantly affected many countries notably through its impact on the global economy, food and commodity prices. The European Union will continue to work with partners to mitigate these effects and to provide assistance to the countries and people most in need."

Continued support from EU

Highlighting its motive to welcome Ukraine into the European Union in the suture, the EU said: "Ukraine is part of our European family. Ukrainians have expressed their wish for a future within the European Union and we have acknowledged that by granting Ukraine the status of candidate country."

The European Union stated it would continue to support Ukraine in political, economic, humanitarian, financial and military terms, including through swift co-ordinated procurement from European industry. EU will also support Ukraine’s reconstruction.

Annoucing another batch of sanctions, the EU said: "We will further increase collective pressure on Russia to end its war of aggression. To this end we will adopt a tenth sanctions package and we will take steps against those who attempt to circumvent EU measures."

EU also stated that they supported Ukraine President Volodomyr Zelenskyy's peace formula. "We will make sure that Ukraine prevails, that international law is respected, that peace and Ukraine’s territorial integrity within its internationally recognised borders are restored, that Ukraine is rebuilt, and that justice is done," they asserted.

"Until that day, we will not rest," EU added.