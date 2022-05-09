European Commission To Deliver Response On Ukraine's EU Membership Application In June

Amid the ongoing brutal war in Eastern Europe, the European Commission is expected to deliver its opinion on Ukraine's application for EU membership in June. Taking to Twitter, Commission's President Ursula von der Leyen stated that she followed up Sunday's Group of Seven (G7) discussion with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The European Commission President further stated that she is looking forward to receiving the answers to the EU membership questionnaire. On February 28, Zelenskyy sought membership for Ukraine in the European Union which was agreed by the 27-member bloc.

What EU membership means to Ukraine?

Ukraine has an association agreement with the European Union, but it has long shown interest in joining the bloc. Ukraine's admission to the bloc holds greater significance amid its war against Russia.

Its admission will benefit Ukraine militarily since EU members are obliged by a mutual defence provision that mandates them to assist a country if it is the victim of military aggression on its soil. Furthermore, joining the EU would boost Ukraine's economy and provide it with extra benefits such as free movement within the EU and a slew of other rights provided to EU nationals.

EU's Borrell suggests seizing frozen Russian foreign exchange reserves to rebuild Ukraine

It is worth noting that the European Union has been extending its support to war-torn Ukraine ever since Russia launched a full-fledged war in late February. Meanwhile, the European Union's top official has recommended seizing frozen Russian foreign exchange reserves in order to fund the costs of rebuilding the war-torn country.

Josep Borrell, the EU's high representative for foreign policy, spoke to UK's Financial Times about how the US used Afghanistan's blocked funds to pay compensation to victims and to provide humanitarian help to the country.

