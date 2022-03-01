After Indian student Naveen Shekharappa tragically lost his life on Tuesday, March 1, in the shelling that took place in Ukraine's Kharkiv amid the ongoing Russian invasion, European Council president Charles Michel extended his condolences to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over a phone call, assuring that the European countries- Poland, Hungary, Slovakia, Moldova, Ukraine itself and the European Union are helping Indian citizens evacuate from the war-torn country.

The European Council president took to Twitter and informed:

I expressed my condolences to @PMOIndia for the loss of life of an Indian student in #Kharkiv today due to indiscriminate Russian attacks against innocent civilians.



European countries 🇵🇱🇭🇺🇸🇰🇲🇩🇺🇦🇪🇺are wholeheartedly helping Indian citizens to evacuate from #Ukraine pic.twitter.com/VzG3OX3o47 — Charles Michel (@eucopresident) March 1, 2022

Tragically, an Indian student lost his life in Russian shelling in Kharkiv on Tuesday morning. The student, identified as Naveen Shekharappa, originally from the Haveri region of Karnataka, was a 4th-year student at Kharkiv National Medical University. Shekharappa, as per reports, came under the fire while he was moving to the railway station from his apartment. Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to his father after the tragedy.

Russia attacks Kharkiv

Earlier on Tuesday, the Ukrainian authorities claimed that the country's second-largest city, Kharkiv has been hit by renewed Russian shelling. The Ukrainian government confirmed shelling at the Kharkiv Regional State Administration building. Russian troops renewed shelling on Kharkiv and destroyed the Kharkiv Regional State Administration building in the city centre. Visuals obtained by Republic Media Network from the blast region shows complete destruction of the decades-old grand building.

PM Modi's efforts to evacuate Indians from Ukraine

Earlier on Tuesday, Prime Minister Modi called for the Indian Air Force (IAF) to join Operation Ganga to safely bring back Indians stranded amid the Russia-Ukraine war. In a bid to evacuate more people in a shorter time frame, this decision has been taken. Additionally, the IAF will also help deliver humanitarian aid more efficiently. PM Modi also called on President Ram Nath Kovind and briefed him about all issues arising out of the crisis. As per sources, the evacuation of Indians stranded in Ukraine also came up for discussion. On Monday night, the Prime Minister had chaired a high-level meeting on the situation in the war-hit nation in the presence of Union Ministers S Jaishankar, Hardeep Singh Puri, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Kiren Rijiju, VK Singh, Piyush Goyal and top bureaucrats. This was the third such meeting presided over by him in a span of 24 hours amid concerns over the safety of Indians.

