Last Updated:

European Council Head Urges China To Convince Russia To End Ukraine War

As the war between Russia and Ukraine goes unabated, the EU head urged Chinese leader Xi Jinping to use his influence over Russia to end the war in Ukraine.

Written By
Amrit Burman
China

Image: Twitter/@CharlesMichel


As the war between Russia and Ukraine continues to stretch with no signs of cease-fire from both sides, the head of the European Council has now urged China to convince Russia to end the war in Ukraine.

The President of the European Council Charles Michel who chaired the leader's summit held talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing and asked the Chinese leader to use his influence as a permanent member of the UN security council to convince Russia to stop the war in Ukraine and comply with international law.

European Council chief urges China to convince Russia to end Ukraine war

While speaking to media persons, Michel said, "President Xi made very clear that China is not providing weapons to Russia." He further added, saying that the Chinese leader also confirmed that Russia’s "nuclear threat is not acceptable and not responsible", reported The Guardian.

"I sincerely hope that all the international community, China included, will use all possible tools and instruments to advocate in order to convince the Kremlin and Russia to end the war and respect the sovereignty of Ukraine," the EU head added.

However, this is not the first time that world leaders have asked the Chinese President to take initiative to stop Russia from invading neighbouring Ukraine. Earlier, the German chancellor Olaf Scholz during his visit to Beijing had reiterated a similar message.

READ | Blinken says NATO concerned by China's 'rapid' military buildup & cooperation with Russia

Russia’s foreign minister accuses West of becoming directly involved in Ukraine war

Notably, this development comes as the Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov accused the western nations of being directly involved in the Ukraine war. He accused the West of supplying weapons to Ukraine and training its soldiers. Lavrov stated that Russia’s attack on Ukrainian energy facilities and other key infrastructure was intended to weaken Ukraine’s military potential and derail the shipments of Western weapons.

READ | Russia's Sergey Lavrov says EU is trying to create a security system against Russia

"You shouldn’t say that the US and NATO aren’t taking part in this war; you are directly participating in it," said Lavrov while speaking to reporters. "And not just by providing weapons but also by training personnel. You are training their military on your territory, on the territories of Britain, Germany, Italy, and other countries," he added.

READ | Russia denounces German Parliament for declaring Ukraine's Holodomor famine a genocide

Image: Twitter/@CharlesMichel

READ | Security meeting overshadowed by Russia's war, ban on Sergey Lavrov
First Published:
COMMENT