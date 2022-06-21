European Council Urges EU Leaders To Attend Its Upcoming Meet To Acknowledge Kyiv's Future

European Council President Charles Michel has invited members of the European Council to participate in the upcoming meeting in Brussels on 23-24 June. In the invitation letter released on the European Council's website, Michel stressed that they need to take measures to bolster the security and stability of Europe. Calling it an "important meeting," Michel said that they have to make a decision and recognise the European perspective of Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia.

In a video message released on his official Twitter handle, Michel said that the future of Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia "lies within the EU." He further added, "More specifically, my intention is that we decide to grant candidate status to Ukraine and Moldova." He stressed that these countries need to fulfil conditions along their European path in rule of law and fight against terrorism. He stressed that the EU will continue to provide "strong" financial, humanitarian, military, and economic support to Ukraine. European Council President Charles Michel said that the people of Ukraine have chosen "freedom, democracy and European future" and stressed that they are "right behind their sector."

Charles Michel accuses Russia of 'weaponising food supplies'

In the invitation letter, Michel said Western Balkans and European Union are important to each other. He said that they need to "re-energise" the expansion procedure and work on the integration of Western Balkans partners. In his invitation to European Council members, Charles Michel accused Russia of "weaponising food supplies, stealing grains and blocking ports" which he stressed has affected many countries, especially in Africa. He said that they will discuss the steps needed to help Ukraine in exporting grain.

Now is the time to acknowledge that the future of Ukraine, Moldova & Georgia lies within the EU.



I will invite you to grant candidate status to Ukraine & Moldova.



In parallel, we will continue to provide Ukraine with strong humanitarian, military, economic & financial support. — Charles Michel (@CharlesMichel) June 20, 2022

EC recommends European Council to grant candidate status to Ukraine & Moldova

The European Commission (EC) has recommended the European Council to grant candidate status to Ukraine and Moldova. The European Commission has recommended a “European perspective” for Georgia. In the statement, the European Commission said, "The Commission recommends that Ukraine be given the perspective to become a member of the European Union. It should be granted candidate status on the understanding that steps are taken in a number of areas." The European Commission recommended granting the "perspective to become a member of the European Union." It further added that the candidate status must be given when a "number of priorities have been addressed." Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, in the statement said, “Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia share the strong and legitimate aspiration of joining the European Union. Today, we are sending them a clear signal of support in their aspirations, even as they face challenging circumstances."

Image: AP