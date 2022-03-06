European Court Of Human Rights Rules In Favor Of Ukraine On Complaints Against Russia

Against the background of the war in Ukraine, the European Court of Human Rights has ruled in favor of Kyiv on all future complaints against Russia, reported the Verkhovna Rada as per NEXTA. This comes as Ukraine on 28 February had requested the European Court to indicate urgent interim measures to the Russian Government in relation to “massive human rights violations being committed by the Russian troops in the course of the military aggression against the sovereign territory of Ukraine”. The court had indicated Russia to refrain from military attacks against civilians and civilian objects, including residential premises, emergency vehicles, and other specially protected civilian objects such as schools and hospitals, in Ukraine.

However, as reports of civilian casualties and attacks on residential areas continued unabated, the European Court of Human Rights decided to take a number of measures that will be applied in all cases concerning Ukraine until further notice.

Court announces measures in cases concerning Ukraine's complaints

All new applications received by the Court against Ukraine will be registered for examination at a later date. However, applications for measures concerning Ukraine will continue to be processed.

There will be no general extension of the six/four-month time limit. The Court will assess in due time, compliance with this admissibility criterion taking into account the exceptional circumstances.

Where the case file is ready for examination, decisions and judgments will continue to be adopted. However, nothing will be published on Hudoc and the parties will not be informed until further notice.

No new time limits will be fixed. All time limits already running in pending cases will be suspended until further notice.

This interim measure will cover any request brought by persons falling into the category of civilians who provide sufficient evidence showing that they face a serious and imminent risk of irreparable harm to their physical integrity and/or right to life, the court said, in its latest order dated March 4.

The Court had earlier indicated Russia to ensure unimpeded access of the civilian population to safe evacuation routes, healthcare, food, and other essential supplies, the rapid and unconstrained passage of humanitarian aid, and the movement of humanitarian workers.

Russia declares ceasefire in 2 cities; Ukraine claims violation

On March 5, the first time since the invasion of Ukraine, Russia declared a ceasefire for the opening of humanitarian corridors in crisis-hit cities of Mariupol and Volnovakha. Announcing the establishment of the corridor, Russia stated that the area had been demilitarised for a period of 7 hours and won’t suffer shelling anymore.

A few hours into the ceasefire, however, Ukraine media claimed that evacuation in Mariupol has been canceled as Russian side is not adhering to the agreement. Visuals accessed by the Republic Media Network showed civilians thronging to a railway station in Mariupol for evacuation. But the process was postponed after the Municipal Council of Mariupol issued a statement saying that Russian forces were violating the ceasefire and continuing their shelling.