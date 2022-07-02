European Court Orders Russia To Safeguard Rights Of Ukrainian Prisoners Of War

In a key development, the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) in Strasbourg has ordered Russia "to protect the rights of Ukrainian prisoners of war [POWs]" asking Kremlin forces to provide adequate medical assistance to the wounded Ukrainian soldiers and ensure their safety, dignity and respect during the captivity. Issuing an interim measure in the case of Yaroslav Anatoliyovych Oliynichenko, a captured Ukrainian soldier, ECHR appealed that Moscow must “ensure respect for Oliynichenko’s Convention rights and provide him with medical assistance should he need it.”

Article 39 of the rules of the ECHR allows it to order “provisional measures” when there's “a real risk of irreparable damage” during the wars. The European court has asked the Russian government to provide details within a week about the well-being of Ukrainian soldier Oliynichenko, and under what conditions he is in captivity after his wife took the appeal to the court.

ECHR asks Russia to ensure two Britons 'do not face the death penalty'

The European Court of Human Rights has also asked Russia to ensure that the two Britons who were taken as prisoners of war in Ukraine "do not face the death penalty." Dylan Healy, 22, and Andrew Hill, 35, are in captivity by Russians and have been charged by a court in the Russia-backed self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR). Healy was detained at a Russian military checkpoint and is currently facing the death penalty. He was employed for the British non-profit organisation Presidium Network in April and went into the Ukraine war to fight under the Foreign Legion of Ukraine's Defense. He was captured in the south of the city of Zaporizhzhia with Paul Urey, 45. No mention was made of the latter.

In a statement to news broadcasters, UK Foreign Office condemned the “exploitation” of prisoners for “political purposes” and for declaring the British citizens captured in Russia as "mercenaries." “We condemn the exploitation of prisoners of war and civilians for political purposes and have raised this with Russia,” a spokesperson for the British Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office told CNN. Russia has already sentenced British citizens, Aiden Aslin and Shaun Pinner, to death earlier this month.