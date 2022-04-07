In order to seek membership in the European Union, Ukraine ought to respond immediately to the European Commission's questionnaire, suggested the President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola. She claimed that if Ukraine quickly responds to the European Commission's questionnaire, the timescale for examining Ukraine's application for membership in the European Union will be substantially shorter than in past circumstances.

She also noted that she has seen many EU flags in Kyiv and that now is the time for the European Union to extend their arms to Ukraine. She further added that Ukraine's Prime Minister Denis Shmygal informed her that in Kyiv, they are anticipating a list of questions, according to Eurointegration. Metsola also said that the Ukrainian side would be able to respond to queries in four days.

The European Parliament President stated that they will do everything they can to ensure that each step is taken and that she believes that if the Ukrainians respond fast, the time frame will be less than it took in prior cases. The European Commission aims to pass along a questionnaire to Ukraine this week, according to EuroPravda. It is a required step for Ukraine to acquire membership status. Deputy Prime Minister Olga Stefanishina stated that the government has been drafting draught responses to the expected questionnaires for the previous two weeks and it will be ready to respond publicly in a short time.

Metsola visited Kyiv last week

In the meantime, Roberta Metsola visited Kyiv earlier last week to express the European Union's solidarity and optimism for the civilians in Ukrainian, as well as to denounce Russia's unprovoked aggression. Ruslan Stefanchuk, Chairman of the Ukrainian Parliament Verkhovna Rada, invited her to the country. Metsola stated that she visited Ukraine to let the people of Ukraine know that the EU is here for them, through good times and bad and that they will never leave Ukraine's side. She also said that the Ukrainian people are heroes to everyone for fighting for what they all believe in, which is freedom, democracy, and the rule of law. Metsola claimed that those responsible will be held accountable for what they have done here. She also said that they will look after the Ukrainian families who have been forced to evacuate.