European Union Announces New Set Of Sanctions Against Russia Over Invasion Of Ukraine

Amid Russia-led full-fledged offensive in Ukraine since February 24, the European Union (EU) declared the 27-nation bloc has formulated a new set of sanctions on Moscow against Vladimir Putin's military offensive in the war-ravaged eastern European country. France, on March 14, stated a 'fourth package of sanctions targeting individuals and entities involved in the aggression against Ukraine, and sectors of the Russian economy'.

Also, Emmanuel Macron-led country disclosed that the EU approved a World Trade Organisation (WTO) declaration on suspending the 'most-favoured-nation' application of Russia and the test of Minsk's bid to the WTO. The suspension implies that Russian entities will no longer receive special treatment across the EU, aligning with what the French leaders' announced at the Versailles Summit on March 4.

EU finalises fresh set of sanctions on Russia amid war in Ukraine

It is pertinent to note that specification of the sanctions will be known only once it is released via the EU's gazetted notification.

Reports suggest that fresh sanctions will impose bans in spheres of investments, technology transfers. energy trade, production and exploration, financial services, while maintaining a target on a list of companies.

In fact, Associated Press quoted EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen saying that an impending set of sanctions on Russia would further cripple the country, isolate Putin's regime and "drain the resources it uses to finance this barbaric war (Russia-led invasion of Ukraine)." She had also said that the EU will leave no stone unturned to ignite the pressure against the Kremlin and compel Moscow to exist in a vacuum amid launching untoward offensives in Ukraine.

Previously, the EU, which receives a quarter of its oil consumption and approximately 40% of its fuel and gas from Russia, claimed it would make itself free of Russia and base consumption on alternative supplies 'well before 2030'.

Vladimir Putin's 'special military operation' in Ukraine

On the pretext of carrying out a 'special military operation' in Ukraine and the autonomous region of Donetsk, comprising rebel regions of Luhansk and Donetsk, the Russian President launched the said mission on February 24. Also, while reports of heavy shelling and explosions in Ukraine rocked the globe, Putin continued to brush his violent vision under the carpet. Despite aiming missiles at residential complexes and gritty visuals of heavy civilian casualties across Kyiv, the Kremlin asserted that its main objective was to put Ukrainian military infrastructure 'out of operation'.

While the Russia-led invasion of Ukraine has entered its Day 20 on Tuesday, the Ukrainian forces along with willing Ukrainians have put forth a fierce resistance against Putin's advances. Reports suggest that 5,48,000 civilians have fled Ukraine and several countries, quintessentially the West, have imposed numerous sanctions on Russia, particularly on wealthy business leaders and associates of the Kremlin, referred to as Russian oligarchs.