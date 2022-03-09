European Union Passes New Sanctions Package Against Russia, Belarus Over Ukraine Invasion

In a bid to pressurise Russia to stop its military operations in Ukraine, the European Union permanent representatives have approved a new package of sanctions. The permanent representatives have included more Russian leaders, oligarchs and their family members in the latest package of sanctions. Moreover, in the package of sanctions a ban has been imposed on the export of several goods. A complete list has been prepared of goods that cannot be exported from the 27 member bloc to Russia, which include technologies and software. Also, the export of maritime equipment.

Not just for Russia, the new package also includes sanctions for ally Belarus. The permanent representatives have given the go-ahead to cut three Belarusian banks from the global SWIFT payments system. "These sanctions (for Russia & Belarus) will be formally adopted by the Council by written procedure with a view to their rapid publication in the Official Journal of the European Union," wrote the French mission, which holds the EU's rotating presidency, on Twitter. The development comes ahead of a two-day summit of European leaders scheduled Thursday and Friday in Versailles, outside Paris.

🔴 #Ukraine | Approbation par le COREPER II de nouvelles sanctions à l’encontre de dirigeants et oligarques russes et de membres de leurs familles impliqués dans l’agression russe contre l’Ukraine. ⤵️ 1/5 #PFUE2022 pic.twitter.com/SHatb7ZD4z — Présidence française du Conseil de l’UE 🇫🇷🇪🇺 (@Europe2022FR) March 9, 2022

'In Russia-Ukraine war, Belarus a co-aggressor', says EU

On Tuesday, the European Union had held Belarus responsible for the ever-deteriorating situation in Russia-invaded Ukraine. The 27-member bloc held Alexander Grigoryevich Lukashenko's regime as a co-aggressor in the war started by Russia against Ukraine, as per the EU statement.

Ukraine has claimed that Belarus in order to support Russia has regrouped its forces and deployed some of them to the border near the city of Brest and the village of Aleksandrovka in Gomel Oblast.

Belarus is a former Soviet republic of 9.4 million people that borders both Russia and Ukraine, as well as Lithuania, Latvia and Poland. Belarus has spent nearly three decades balancing its ties to both Western powers and Russia. But the last presidential election marked a turning point that pushed Lukashenko closer toward Putin. After the elections, an unprecedented public uprising took place against the results. Putin offered financial and military support to help Lukashenko silence the protests — without any international response or pushback.