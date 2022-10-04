European Union Signs MoU To Provide €5 Billion In Macro-financial Assistance For Ukraine

Amid the war between Moscow and Kyiv, the European Commission has announced that it will provide €5 billion (Rs 4,00,84,71,03,250) to Ukraine. The European Commission signed the memorandum of understanding to cover Ukraine's liquidity needs and for paying salaries and pensions. It is the second MoU signed by Executive Vice President of European Commission Valdis Dombrovskis since Moscow launched the offensive in Ukraine.

The first tranche of financial assistance will be delivered in Ukraine in mid-October. Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal expressed gratitude to European Union Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and EU Commission Executive Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis for announcing micro-financial assistance for Ukraine. He described it as "another gesture" of the European Union to support Ukraine in winning the war against Russia, rebuilding and moving towards a European future. Notably, the EU has been supporting Ukraine ever since Russia began its offensive.

Executive Vice-President @VDombrovskis signed a second Memorandum of Understanding with Ukraine since Russia began its brutal war.



The 🇪🇺 will provide €5 billion to 🇺🇦 to cover immediate liquidity needs, pay salaries & pensions.



We will deliver first tranche in mid-October. pic.twitter.com/thzyRl9Ktp — European Commission 🇪🇺 (@EU_Commission) October 3, 2022

The #EU has just signed a Memorandum of Understanding on providing €5B in macro-financial assistance. Grateful to @vonderleyen & @VDombrovskis for such decision. This is another gesture of the EU determine to support 🇺🇦 in winning this war, rebuilding & pursuing European future. — Denys Shmyhal (@Denys_Shmyhal) October 3, 2022

On September 30, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen asserted that Russia's annexation of Ukrainian regions "won't change anything." Leyen asserted that the territories occupied by Russian forces are "Ukrainian land" and will always remain part of the sovereign nation. Her statement came after Russian President Vladimir Putin formally announced the annexation of Ukrainian regions which have been occupied by Moscow's forces.

EU Council Members condemn annexation of four Ukrainian regions

Meanwhile, the European Council members "unequivocally condemned" the "illegal annexation" of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson. The members of the European Council underscored that the decision has violated the fundamental rights of Ukraine to independence. The members of the European Council said that they will "never" recognise the referendum and called the decision of the Russian government "null and void." The EU Council members urged the international community to reject the annexation of Ukrainian territories.

The illegal annexation proclaimed by Putin won’t change anything.



All territories illegally occupied by Russian invaders are Ukrainian land and will always be part of this sovereign nation. — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) September 30, 2022

World Bank announces additional $530 million in aid for Ukraine

On September 1, World Bank announced an additional $530 million in aid for Ukraine to support the Ukrainian government in meeting urgent needs. The World Bank noted that the IBRD financing was supported by timely loan guarantees provided by the UK— an estimated $500 million and Denmark has given $30 million. The financial assistance has been mobilised under the Public Expenditures for Administrative Capacity Endurance in Ukraine (PEACE) Project, according to a statement Anna Bjerde, World Bank Regional Vice President for Europe and Central Asia, in the statement said, " the toll of destruction, damage, and dislocation in Ukraine is staggering and continues to grow."

“The support of the international community so far has been impressive, and we are so grateful to the people of United Kingdom and the Kingdom of Denmark for their continued assistance. The Ukrainian people have a long road to recovery ahead and development partners will need to continue to pull together to support Ukraine’s reconstruction," Anna Bjerde said in a statement.

Image: AP