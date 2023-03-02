European Union To Allocate Additional EUR1 Billion On Ammunition For Ukraine

The European Union (EU) is set to allocate a total of EUR 1 billion for ammunition, particularly 155mm howitzer shells, for Ukraine, as per media reports. The EU document has been drafted by the bloc’s diplomatic service, the European Commission, and the European Defence Agency. Since the war between Russia and Ukraine began, the EU has helped Ukraine by supplying arms through an off-budget, inter-governmental cash pot called the European Peace Facility.

This facility has been used to reimburse countries that export arms to Ukraine. So far, the facility has reimbursed EUR 3.6 billion in military aid to Ukraine. Although, for 2023, member countries decided last December to increase their funding by EUR 2 billion. Top EU diplomat Josep Borrell intended to propose an “extraordinary support package” of EUR1 billion focused on the delivery of ammunition, as per the EU document.

EU to fund more Russia-Ukraine war

In the EU document, the spending has to be loosely specified however, the EU has been emphasising artillery ammunition — as Ukrainian forces are locked in attritional howitzer shells battles with its counterpart Russia, especially in the east of Ukraine, in Bakhmut. The document also specified that the extraordinary EUR 1 billion should be focused on ammunition, “notably 155mm”, until the EUR 2 billion top-ups of the European Peace Facility are “operationalised”. According to an EU official, this would mean "that half of this year’s top-up should be dedicated to ammunition, mainly shells".

The EU document also cites “a favourable reimbursement rate, for instance up to 90% … given the extreme urgency and the depletion of Member States’ stocks.”

Such an increase in the rates could reassure member countries that provide major military help. Further, the document has ensured a boost for European industrial production, which has been strained to produce ammunition at the rate demanded by the war. Last year, The reimbursement rate dropped below 50% which further created problems for some EU nations, particularly Poland. Notably, Poland has been one of the largest arms suppliers to Ukraine.