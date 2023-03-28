European Union's Collapse Not Far Off Under Control Of US, Asserts Russian Security Chief

The collapse of the European Union is not far off, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev was quoted as saying by state-affiliated agency Tass, which cited his remark made with Rossiyskaya Gazeta. "The collapse of the European Union is not far off. Clearly, the Europeans will not tolerate this supranational superstructure, which not only fails to justify itself but pushes the Old World into open conflict with our country," noted the Russian Security Council secretary. Furthermore he said, the US is waging a proxy war with Russia and will fight "not only to the last Ukrainian but also to the last European".

Invoking the Cold War era, Patrushev said that the United States Pentagon "was ready to turn Europe into a radioactive desert at the slightest danger from the USSR", Tass reported. He continued that it is unlikely that the American strategists might change their geopolitical priorities. The Russian security chief made wide-ranging claims, saying that the US has a direct interest in the collapse of the European Union [EU]. Biden administration intends to "eliminate its economic competitor, not to allow Europe to prosper at the expense of cooperation with Russia," he told the agency.

"Americans have already gone to great lengths to ensure that the Old World be stripped of its status as an economic power. This is largely why Washington has been spinning the story of anti-Russian sanctions," Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev said.

US changing EU's economic model, CIA trains terrorists: Patrushev

EU's economic model, Patrushev continued, was based "on a combination of cheap energy resources from Russia and advanced European technology". This model is being radically changed to divert energy needs to the US. "The implementation of joint plans with Washington to reduce raw material and technological dependence on Beijing will strike no less of a blow to Europe," the Russian security chief warned. Patrushev also accused the EU and the US of spreading conflicts and fuelling terrorism globally. "The perpetrators of the high-profile terrorist attacks of recent years in London, Brussels and Paris were EU citizens who came from national enclaves that already existed in Europe," he said.

"If we recall that Al-Qaeda, IS, and other terrorist organizations were created in their time by the US, and terrorists in Syria and Iraq are trained by CIA instructors, then it is possible that the same people are behind the preparation of terrorist attacks in Europe. Their purpose is to destabilize the situation on the continent, as the United States does not care about its future," he pointed out," the Russian security chief claimed. He slammed the US, saying that while it dominates Europe, the Americans are "ignoring the fact that the leading role on the continent has historically belonged to Russia".