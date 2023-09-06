Europe's Battle For Influence: Facing Putin's Shadow Whilst Expanding The EU

In the corridors of European politics, a strategic chess game is unfolding, one that may significantly shape the future of the European Union. Amid discussions of expansion and accession, France's Europe Minister, Laurence Boone, has sounded a clear call to action. As the EU contemplates welcoming new members, including Ukraine and several Balkan nations, it must also confront the shadowy influence of Russia's Vladimir Putin, she suggested.

The European Union's potential expansion could see up to eight new countries joining its ranks. While the prospect of EU membership represents a significant step forward for these nations, it has also made them targets for Russian influence campaigns. These campaigns aim to weaken support for the EU and ultimately keep these countries outside the bloc.

Clear message regarding accession crucial, says Boone

Minister Boone emphasized the importance of clarity and balance in the EU's approach to these aspiring members. She argues that it is crucial for the EU to send a clear message regarding the requirements for accession. With misinformation and interference campaigns being pervasive in candidate countries, it becomes an issue of paramount importance to safeguard the EU's integrity.

In her discussion with POLITICO, Minister Boone highlighted the multifaceted nature of Putin's ambitions. Beyond territorial gains, Putin seeks to weaken the European Union, she said. Understanding this broader objective, Boone stressed the need for the EU to assist aspiring member states in resisting Russian influence, all while respecting their sovereignty.

Accession must be "merit-based", says Charles Michel

The delicate balance between expansion and safeguarding the EU's core values comes at a crucial juncture. As European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen prepares to deliver her annual State of the European Union speech, the world awaits details of the EU's plans for expansion. While European Council President Charles Michel has set a target for new members to join by 2030, the European Commission underscores that any accession must remain "merit-based."

The battle for influence, both within and beyond the EU's borders, will continue to shape the course of European politics. As the bloc considers opening its doors to new members, it faces a formidable adversary in Putin's Russia. The coming years will test the EU's commitment to its values and the resilience of aspiring members in the face of interference campaigns. Europe's future hangs in the balance, as it seeks to expand while confronting the shadow of Vladimir Putin.