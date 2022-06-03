Last Updated:

Anti-Russia sanctions | EU's Borrell Blames Foreign Policy For Exclusion Of Patriarch Kirill From Sanctions List

Josep Borrell has said that the exclusion of Patriarch Kirill from the latest set of sanctions indicates "limits of foreign policy based on unanimity." 

The European Union has excluded Patriarch Kirill of Moscow from its latest package of sanctions. The decision to drop Kirill from the sixth package of sanctions came after Hungary's insistence, Politico reported. Taking to his Twitter handle, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell blamed the exclusion of Patriarch Kirill from sanctions on "limits of foreign policy based on unanimity." 

In a tweet, Josep Borrell asserted that religious leaders must not be protected from responsibility for supporting Russia's war against Ukraine. He stressed that a 90% ban on Russian oil imports has given a "big blow to Putin's war chest." The EU had initially planned to impose sanctions against Patriarch Kirill of the Russian Orthodox Church. However, the decision to impose sanctions against Kirill required the approval of all the EU nations.

The decision to not include Patriarch Kirill was taken at the last minute in order to finalise the sixth package of sanctions on Moscow in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Hungary had called for removing the head of the Russian Orthodox church from the list of sanctioned people, as per the Politico report. The Hungarian government stressed that Hungary's stance regarding Patriarch Kirill had been well known to other EU countries. Hungary's Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto has called the process of imposing sanctions a "long battle" and added, "it was worth it." He underscored that the sanctions package is now according to Hungary's national security interests.

EU Council adopts sixth package of sanctions 

Patriarch Kirill, head of the Russian Orthodox church, has made several statements in support of the policy of the Russian authorities, RFE/RL reported. The statement of Kirill led to Pope Francis warning the Patriarch against becoming President Vladimir "Putin's altar boy." On March 1, more than 150 Russian Orthodox clerics called for an end to the war in an open letter.

However, Kirill did not sign the open letter which called for a stop to war between Russia and Ukraine. On June 3, the EU Council decided to impose the sixth package of economic sanctions targeting both Russia and its ally Belarus. In its sixth round of sanctions, the EU banned the purchase, import or transfer of crude oil and refined petroleum products from Russia into the EU. In addition, a SWIFT ban has been announced for an additional three Russian and one Belarusian banks. Furthermore, the EU Council announced the suspension of three more Russian state-owned outlets -  Rossiya RTR / RTR Planeta, Rossiya 24 / Russia 24 and TV Centre International in the EU. 

