The European Union has condemned Russia's military actions around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell has accused Russia of "serious and irresponsible breach of nuclear safety rules." The statement of Borrell comes after Ukraine accused Russia of shelling at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Borrell called Russian actions around Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant another example of 'Russia's disregard' for international norms. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russian armed forces of firing twice at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. In his nightly video address, Zelenskyy termed the Russian shelling at the nuclear facility "an open, brazen crime and an act of terror." He underscored that Russia needs to hold responsibility for posing a threat to the nuclear power plant, according to the statement released by the Ukrainian Presidential office. He called for imposing tough sanctions against the Russian nuclear industry, including Rosatom and related companies and individuals.

"The occupiers created another extremely risky situation for everyone in Europe – they fired at the Zaporizhzhia NPP, twice in one day. This is the largest nuclear power plant on our continent. And any shelling of this facility is an open, brazen crime, an act of terror," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said as per the statement released on Ukraine's Presidential website.

Ukraine & Russia accuse each other of shelling at nuclear power plant

Amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, the Ukrainian nuclear agency has accused Russian forces of causing damage to a nuclear power plant in Ukraine, BBC News reported. Enerhoatom claimed that a nuclear-oxygen unit and a high-voltage power line had been damaged at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. Ukraine has also accused Russian armed forces of firing rockets at civilian areas from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant site. According to Enerhoatom, there is a "risk of hydrogen leakage" and "dispersal of radioactive particles."

Notably, Russian armed forces seized the Zaporizhzhia plant in the city of Enerhodar in March. However, Moscow''s troops continued to keep the Ukrainian employees in the plant. Meanwhile, the Russian-appointed officials in Enerhodar have accused Ukrainian armed forces of shelling Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant twice on Friday. The Russian-appointed officials claimed that Ukrainian troops fired at the nuclear power plant "from the opposite bank of the Dnieper". They further claimed that Ukraine's forces were able to hit the target during the second time.

