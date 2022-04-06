European Council President Charles Michel, on Wednesday, announced that in addition to the fifth package of sanctions by the EU on Russia, which bans all imports of coal from Russia in the wake of its war on Ukraine, additional sanctions were incoming. Taking to Twitter, Michel said that the latest measure was taken to keep “maximum pressure on the Kremlin.” In recent times, the European bloc has stepped up its measure to completely phase out fuel imports from the Russian Federation. However, its leading economy Germany has shown opposition to a blanket ban emphasizing it would hurt the ‘EU more than Russia’.

Michel said, “We are toughening our sanctions to keep maximum pressure on the Kremlin. The new package includes a ban on coal imports. And I think that measures on oil, and even gas, will also be needed sooner or later.

In addendum, he also revealed that the EU had agreed to develop a Ukraine Solidarity Trust Fund to aid Ukraine. “In the short-term, this Fund will help support the state of Ukraine and provide access to liquidity and financing. Longer term, it would provide massive investments to help rebuild the economy and infrastructure,” he said. "Putin cannot, and will not, win this war because the values of Europe, of freedom and democracy, will win," he added.

Germany resists block on Russian fuel imports

Earlier this week, a top German lawmaker warned that barring Russian fuel imports would hurt the EU more than Russia. Addressing the media on Monday, Germany’s Finance Minister Christian Lindner stated, "It is clear we must end as quickly as possible all economic ties to Russia. We must plan tough sanctions, but gas cannot be substituted in the short term. We would inflict more damage on ourselves than on them." His remarks came as the Olaf Scholz-led administration rejected the proposal of a total EU embargo on Russian fuel imports.

Emphasizing that the bloc was dealing with a war criminal, Lindner suggested an alternative method to phase out Russian fuel imports. He noted that instead of a generic ban on all energy imports from Russia, the bloc could categorically ban oil, gas, and coal. He added that doing this would give them enough time to look for fossil fuel alternatives.

