EU's Eurojust Will Join Hands With Ukrainian Agencies To Probe Russian War Crimes In Kyiv

Levelling up the ante in opposing Vladimir Putin-ordered invasion of Ukraine, on Tuesday Prosecutor General of Ukraine Iryna Venediktova mentioned that European Union's Agency for Criminal Justice Cooperation (Eurojust) will associate with the Joint Investigation Team to probe Russian war crimes. The statement holds relevance as the Russia-Ukraine war has entered its day 34, following the Kremlin's 'special military operation' in Donetsk and offensives merely to 'put Ukrainian military infrastructure out of operation'.

Taking to Twitter and urging the international community to 'Stand with Ukraine', Iryna Venediktova shared, "Eurojust will coordinate the work of the Joint Investigation Team to investigate Russian war crimes. We must ensure a secure exchange of information and preserve the evidence gathered."

Probe into Russian war crimes in Ukraine as coercion & invasion continue

Amid the Russia-led military offensive against Ukraine and continued fierce resistance put forth by Volodymyr Zelenskyy's forces and civilians who picked up arms to defend their motherland, the United Kingdom on March 13 vowed to conduct a study to probe into alleged war crimes in the eastern European country. UK Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab even visited the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague on March 14 to offer 'practical support' in this regard.

"Russian commanders carrying out war crimes should know they cannot act with impunity. Like Radovan Karadzic and Charles Taylor before them, their actions risk landing them in a jail cell," Secretary of State for Justice Raab said while adding that England shall offer support with the immediate priority of gathering and preserving evidence."

Russia-led gruesome attacks in Ukraine

On March 10, Russian troops shelled a maternity hospital in Mariupol. According to Ukrainian officials, quoted by AP, 3 people, including a six-year-old were killed in the attack. The brutal and indiscriminate attack, which also injured 17 others, including patients and hospital staff, was dubbed "genocide" by the Ukrainian President. Shook by the attack, he also questioned, "A children's hospital, a maternity hospital, how did they threaten the Russian Federation?"

Seven people, including three children, were killed after Russian troops fired at a convoy that was evacuating children and women in the Kyiv region, Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense said on Sunday. "Russians shot at a column of women and children in Kyiv region, who were trying to evacuate along a previously agreed 'green' corridor,” the ministry revealed, adding that the attack took place on Friday, March 11.