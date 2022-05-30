EU's High Representative Josep Borrell Confident About Deal On Russian Oil Embargo

The EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borell believes that European Union countries should be able to reach a new sanctions package against Russia, including Russian oil imports. He said on Monday that they need to make a decision as a group and that he believes that they will be able to give an agreement to the heads of the member states this afternoon, as per the reports of France Info.

Borrell was asked if plans to include a ban on Russian oil imports may fail due to opposition from Hungary and other eastern European countries, to which he said that he doesn't think it will fail and that there will be an agreement in the end. He went on to say that Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic accounted for only 7-8% of all EU imports and while this is a small percentage of the whole sample, it is critical to develop a solution that is acceptable to everyone.

EU countries have been unable to achieve an agreement on the sixth package of sanctions against Russia, which should include an oil embargo, for more than three weeks. The European Commission suggested banning crude oil imports from Russia six months after the sixth package takes effect and petroleum product imports beginning in 2023. Hungary, along with a number of other countries, opposes the oil embargo, believing that the consequences will be disastrous for Europe.

The situation in Ukraine will drag on: Borrell

Borrell also suggests that the situation in Ukraine will drag on. He said that the battle will last a long time, and the Russian Federation's actions will become more aggressive. He further said that they must continue to arm Ukraine with the tools it needs to fight, as well as apply economic pressure on Russia. He claims that Russia's economy is already slowing down and that putting further pressure on Moscow will help Kyiv gain a stronger position in future peace talks.

The head of European diplomacy mentioned that EU foreign ministers agreed last week to allocate more funding for Ukraine's arms procurement, according to media reports. He also stressed the importance of quickly resolving the issue of grain exports from Ukraine. He said that in Ukraine, 20 million tons of grain are stored and must be distributed. He claimed the route for food export must be cleared.

Image: AP