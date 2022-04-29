European Union (EU) High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell expressed shock over the Russian missile attacks on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities during the visit of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to the war-torn country. Guterres as well as Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov visited Ukraine on Thursday as the war in Eastern Europe continues to escalate unabated. Shocked and appalled about the Russian missile strikes on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities. Russia demonstrates again its blatant disregard for intl law by bombarding a city while @UN Secretary General @antonioguterres is present, alongside Bulgarian PM @KirilPetkov [SIC]," Borrell wrote in a tweet.

On Thursday, Russia bombarded targets across Ukraine, including a residential high-rise and another building in Kyiv, injuring at least ten people, The Associated Press (AP) reported citing Ukraine’s emergency services. The shelling reportedly began about an hour after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a press conference with Guterres, who inspected some of the devastations in and around Kyiv and denounced the attacks on civilians. Meanwhile, explosions were also reported in Polonne, Ukraine's westernmost city, Chernihiv, near the Belarusian border, and Fastiv, a major railway hub southwest of Kyiv. According to the mayor of Odessa, Russian rockets were also intercepted by air defences.

UN chief vows to continue supporting Ukraine amid ongoing war

During his visit to the war-ravaged country, the Guterres assured the UN's total commitment to support the Ukrainian people in the difficult times to end the war and respect international law and the Charter of the United Nations. He also stated that war cannot be justified in the 21st century. His visit to Ukraine came after a trip to Moscow on April 26 to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin. Furthermore, The UN Secretary-General also described war as "absurd" and "evil," and expressed sympathy for the families of victims.

Flying missiles over Ukrainian nuclear power plants might lead to nuclear accident: IAEA

Meanwhile, The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has warned that missiles flying over Ukrainian nuclear power plants might lead to a nuclear accident. The agency stated that it was reviewing Ukrainian reports that a missile had flown directly over a nuclear power plant. "If a missile goes astray, it could potentially lead to a nuclear accident," IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said in a statement on Friday. It should be mentioned here that the brutal war between Russia and Ukraine continues to escalate and entered its 65th day on Friday, April 29.

