As the Russian offensive in Ukraine continues for 26th day, European Union (EU) foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has accused Russia of carrying out "war crimes" in Mariupol. He stated that Russian armed forces are "bombarding and killing" everyone indiscriminately. He made the remarks ahead of the EU foreign ministers' meeting in Brussels.

"Russia is really committing a lot of war crimes – that is the word, we have to say it. What is happening in Mariupol is a massive war crime. [They are] destroying everything, bombarding and killing everybody in an indiscriminate manner," Josep Borrell said ahead of the meeting.

In his remarks, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said that Russia is using its military capabilities against civilians. He called the Russian actions a "massive destruction" of the country without considering the rules of war. Borrell called the situation in Ukraine "something awful" and stressed that they condemn the moves of Russia in the strongest terms. He said that the situation in Mariupol is a "massive war crime" and it will lead to the city being "completely destroyed." He stressed that they will continue to support Ukraine and continue to discuss sanctions against Russia.

"This is something awful that we have to condemn in the strongest terms. This is a war crime, a massive war crime, what is happening in Mariupol. The city will be completely destroyed, and people are dying," Josep Borrell said in a statement.

We have worked on the Strategic Compass for two years.



Its purpose is to guide the development of the EU security and defence agenda for the next decade to deal with the full range of threats and challenges we face. #EUDefence #FAChttps://t.co/dAkYeL0lHV pic.twitter.com/mmHtmd8K56 — Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) March 21, 2022

Situation in Mariupol

Amid the Russian military offensive in Ukraine, troops of Moscow and Ukraine continue to fight block-by-block for control of Mariupol, according to AP. Russia had demanded that Ukrainian troops lay down their arms and raise white flags on Monday in return for safe passage.

Russia had told Ukraine to respond to the offer until 5 am on Monday, 21 March. The offer of Russia was rejected by Ukraine hours after officials claimed that Russian forces attacked an art school where reportedly 400 people had taken shelter. Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk had rejected the offer to put down arms and asserted that they will have no discussion over the surrender, as per the AP report. The response of Vereshchuk came after Russian Colonel-General Mikhail Mizintsev in a press briefing called on the Ukrainian armed forces to put down arms and stop the fighting.

