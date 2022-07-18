EU's Josep Borrell Says Grain Export Via Bulgaria And Romania From Ukraine 'not Enough'

Head of the EU foreign service, Josep Borrell on Sunday iterated that establishing a corridor for the export of grain via Bulgaria and Romania from Ukraine "is not sufficient" as a permanent resolution despite that Turkey, UN, Russia and Ukraine are expected to sign a document this week in Istanbul. While EU hopes a solution on the "grain issue" is found, Borrell pushed for unblocking of the Odessa and other key maritime ports in the Black Sea to enable the passage for the Ukrainian grain bound for international markets.

"We are doing what we can to move grain through the solidarity lines through Bulgaria and Romania, but this is not enough, so I hope for an agreement this week to unblock Odessa and other Ukrainian ports," Head of the EU foreign service, Josep Borrell said, according to Tass. "The lives of thousands, no, tens of thousands of people depend on it. We are not talking about diplomatic gains, this is a matter of life and death," he stressed.

Kremlin blames EU's sanctions on Russia as cause of global inflation

Kremlin officials have blamed European Union's sanctions against the Russian Federation that has triggered the global food crisis and disruption of the supply chains and trade of the agricultural products like fertilizers. Moscow blamed EU and US' 'senseless' sanctions that have caused global inflation and significant spike in the global food prices. "Brussels reduces all responsibility for this to blocking the ports of Ukraine by Russia, ignoring the fact that the Ukrainian side has mined their water areas," Kremlin maintained, according to TASS.

As Russia agreed to sign a final document "Black Sea Initiative" to felicitate the grain shipment, Russian official Leonid Slutsky asserted that there will be no possible resumption of peace talks with Ukraine even if the agreement is reached. The Moscow-appointed leader of Russia’s Liberal Democratic Party (LDPR) from the breakaway oblast of Donetsk and Luhansk said, "An agreement on the export of grain from Ukraine by sea may be signed in Istanbul with the UN’s mediation next week. Of course, after that, the agreement will require implementation, and expectations are not too high," according to TASS. Slutsky, who is a part of the Russian delegation working on the Black Sea Initiative outcome document, further clarified that even though an agreement may be signed as early as this week.