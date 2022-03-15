EU's Josep Borrell Says Ukraine's Membership To European Union Will Take Time, Pace

Ukraine's proposal to join the European Union would take its time and pace, according to EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, who noted that several other nations with candidate status had made substantial progress toward membership. Amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy appealed to the EU to end the long-term debates and allow Ukraine into the union on February 28. Later that day, Zelenskyy signed a formal request under the fast-track route for the country to join the EU.

At a joint press conference with Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama, Borrell stated, "Ukraine has presented a demand to be considered a candidate country as others, as Moldavia, as Georgia. These demands will take their pace, their time, their procedures, but there are other countries who have been waiting for long, who have been fulfilling all its commitments, all the requirements, and now it's time, and I hope when there is a will, there is a way, that these events will catalyse a quick answer."

On Tuesday, March 15, the European Commission, the EU's executive department, praised Russians for their courage in speaking out against President Vladimir Putin's war against Ukraine. He also complimented a Russian television journalist who spoke out against Russia's invasion of its neighbour.

Moscow slaps sanctions on US President and other officials

In a recent development, according to Sputnik, Moscow has placed sanctions on US President Joe Biden, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and other senior US officials. This comes after the US imposed a slew of sanctions on Russian officials and billionaires, as well as other punitive measures with far-reaching implications for the Russian economy, military, and other sectors.

Meanwhile, as the Ukraine-Russia discussions continue, Ukrainian presidential adviser and negotiator Mykhailo Podolyak said in a tweet that the talks began on Monday and that contact between the two sides was difficult but continuous. Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 90 children have been killed and more than 100 have been injured, according to the Ukrainian general prosecutor's office.

In response to appeals for assistance from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk, Russia launched a military campaign to "demilitarise and denazify Ukraine" on February 24. As a result, the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union members, and a number of other countries imposed broad sanctions against Russia.

