EU's Josep Borrell Stands Against 'controversial Proposal' Of Ban On Visas For Russians

European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell stated that he does not back the idea of a complete ban on visas for Russians. Calling it a "very controversial proposal," Borrell stressed that some countries have decided the issue and others will not support the move. He said that imposing a ban on entry of all Russian nationals "is not a good idea" and added that they "need to act more selectively," RIA Novosti reported. Borrell made the remarks at the international conference in the Spanish city of Santander.

Josep Borrell called for not permitting the entry of the large Russian businessmen into the European Union. He stressed that many people "who are not ready to be in such a situation there" wish to leave Russia. Borrell asserted that they cannot stop such Russians from travelling to the EU and added, "I don't think this is a good idea." He further announced that the EU training mission for training Ukrainian soldiers will be established in one of the EU nations neighbouring Ukraine.

The statement of Borrell regarding visas came at a time when leaders of several EU nations have called for a ban on the issuance of visas to Russian nationals. It is expected that EU leaders will discuss the issue at an informal meeting of EU foreign ministers due to be held in Prague on August 30-31. Earlier, Estonia Prime Minister Kaja Kallas and her Finnish counterpart Sanna Marin called on the EU to stop issuing tourist visas to Russians. Taking to her official Twitter handle, Kaja Kallas said, "Stop issuing tourist visas to Russians. Visiting Europe is a privilege, not a human right."

Kremlin warns of 'retailiatory measures' if Russians denied Schengen visas

Meanwhile, Kremlin has expressed hope for sober thinking of the EU on issuing Schengen visas to the Russians. Kremlin warned of "retailiatory measures" if Russian citizens are not issued Schengen visas. Russian President's Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov stated that EU nations that are "unfriendly" to Russia were announcing sanctions against Moscow "to the point of unconsciousness". Earlier on August 17, Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova termed the "calls from the West" to ban Russian nationals in EU nations as "manifestations of nationalism and discrimination," Interfax reported. She asserted that the action will "gravely violate" the basic norms of freedom of movement enacted in universal and regional international legal acts.

Image: AP