EU's Military Assistance To Ukraine Losing Steam As No New Help Announced In July: Report

In what may appear to be a major setback for war-battered Ukraine, it has come to light that major European powers have made no new bilateral military commitments to war-torn Ukraine. The institute, covering a Ukraine Support Tracker throughout the war, has maintained that Europe's six largest countries have not offered any new military aid in the month of July, reported Politico, citing the Kiel Institute for the World Economy.

Notably, the aforementioned development occurs at a time when Europe's defence policy has undergone a historic shift as reluctant countries such as France and Germany extend monetary and military aid to Ukraine.

Major European countries provided 'no new military aid' to Ukraine in July: Report

Ukrainian military officials and politicians have reiterated that major European nations are not actively engaged in helping the military forces or supporting the aid coming from the US-- an issue that military experts and some European Parliament members have raised on several occasions. The organisation tracking Ukraine-related activities found that the military aid from Europe's side in the Ukraine war has been on a decline since the end of April, said Christoph Trebesch, head of the team compiling the Ukraine Support Tracker.

"Despite the war entering a critical phase, new aid initiatives have dried up," he said.

Furthermore, Ukraine's western partners also did not come up in Copenhagen to promise more support to Ukraine in the ongoing war against Russia. Only €1.5 billion was collected in the last quarter, underlined Trebesch, who said his team is still finding out the exact number. However, the funds raised this time are lower than in previous conferences. Trebesh asserted that European countries should view the Ukraine crisis equally to the eurozone crisis or the COVID-19 pandemic.

Recently, Latvia's Defence Minister, Artis Pabriks, told Politico that European countries like France and Germany must do more for Ukraine's cause. He said these European allies must understand that they are not doing enough to end this war. "If we are wanting the war to end as soon as possible, they need to ask themselves, are they doing enough?" he said.

(Image: AP/Representative)