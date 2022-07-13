EU's Second Tranche Of Macro-financial Aid Package For Ukraine Will Amount To 8bn Euros

The second tranche of the European Union's macro-financial assistance for Kyiv will amount to 8 billion euros, which is the total remaining amount to be given in the new aid package, said the European Commission spokeswoman at a briefing in Brussels, European Pravda reported. According to the European Commission official, “It is important to emphasise that we intend to come out soon with a proposal for the provision of the remaining macro-financial assistance.”

The spokeswoman further added, “And the rest will include the full amount of assistance that was agreed by the European Council for the reconstruction of Ukraine. Technical work on the second tranche is underway to provide it as soon as possible."

On being asked about whether the summer holiday for EU institutions would cause a delay in the progress of the second tranche of the macro-financial aid package, the European Commission provided reassurance that it would not. The spokesperson stated, "The first tranche was approved less than two months after we first announced plans to provide it. Yes, it is a vacation period in Europe, but the institutions are functioning, and the European Commission continues its work during the summer.” “Therefore, we hope that the decision on the second tranche will be as soon as possible," citing the official, European Pravda reported.

It is to mention that the European Parliament and the EU Council must both accept any decision to offer macro-finance. The European Parliament will not meet in the plenary until September.

EU's aid to Ukraine

Earlier in May, the EU suggested giving war-torn Ukraine an extra €9 billion ($9.5 billion) in a macro-financial aid package in 2022. Ursula von der Leyen, the President of the European Council, emphasised that the bloc will support Ukraine during this conflict and as they begin their reconstruction. She urged that a reconstruction platform be created for Ukraine and said that the EU had a duty and a strategic interest in leading efforts to restore the country, as per media reports.

Von der Leyen continued by stating that the platform, which would coordinate the operations of EU members, other countries, foreign donors, and international financial institutions, would be led by Ukraine and the EU executive body. Investments as well as reforms in areas like "anti-corruption, administrative capability, rule of law, and judiciary independence," she said, should be part of Ukraine's rehabilitation. "These investments will help Ukraine emerge stronger and more resilient from the devastation caused by the Russian military, she highlighted.

Our proposals are addressing Europe's energy security, our defence and support to Ukraine.



We must now reduce as rapidly as possible our reliance on Russia in energy.



We can.

https://t.co/SF640dlGl6 — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) May 18, 2022

During the Ukraine Recovery Conference on July 4, the EU President Ursula von der Leyen said rebuilding the war-torn nation is a "Generational Task," as per media reports. The EU leader further said that a high-level meeting with international partners would be organised after the summer to provide external reconstruction guidance from the best brains and top global specialists.

(Image: AP)