Evacuated Indian Students From Sumy Moved To Poland From Lviv For Further Evacuation

As India completes the evacuation of stranded civilians from north-eastern Ukraine’s volatile city- Sumy on Tuesday, the repatriating students reached Lviv on Wednesday and they were further escorted to Poland from Lviv on a train.

The evacuees, who were moved out of Sumy through a green corridor, reached Poltava on Tuesday. From there, they were further escorted to Lviv. From Lviv, they were moved in a straight train towards Poland by the Indian embassy and Red Cross officials. Their further evacuation to India will be held from Poland.

As many as 694 students were pulled out of Sumy, which has become the epicentre of an intense battle. All stranded Indian nationals from Sumy were moved out in a convoy of 12 buses through a green corridor, which was formed after Russia agreed to hold a ceasefire for evacuation of citizens. Notably, Ukrainian authorities had fixed the Sumy-Golubivka-Lokhvytsia-Lubny-Poltava route for evacuation of foreigners and civilians.

#WATCH | Indian students who left from Sumy, Ukraine yesterday, reached Lviv Railway Station today. They are taking a special train straight to Poland.



Officials of the Indian Embassy & Red Cross escorted them.#RussiaUkraineConflict pic.twitter.com/gC0cv1ugXw — ANI (@ANI) March 9, 2022

All Indians evacuated from Sumy under Operation Ganga

As per Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri, the students were moved from Sumyy to Poltava. Nearly 694 students were left in the city and according to the Union Minister, all of them have been moved out in the buses.

"Last night, I checked with the control room, 694 Indian students were remaining in Sumy. Today, they have all left in buses for Poltava," Union Minister Hardeep Puri had informed on Tuesday.

Notably, the Sumy region has been under the radar as it had witnessed heavy bombings and shelling ever since the commencement of the war. The evacuation process is being carried out as Moscow on Monday had announced a temporary ceasefire in five cities including Sumy, to make way for civilians to evacuate the region. However, despite the ceasefire agreement in place, bombing and firing at several places in the city was reported.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine is escalating rapidly with each passing day. Breaching the settled agreements, Russian troops later resumed operation on Sumy. Consequently, soon after the evacuation from Sumy was stalled as Russian troops resumed operations. Reports of ceasefire violation in Kyiv also surfaced after President Putin’s forces shelled the Makarov region. Kyiv, along with Sumy, Kharkiv, Mariupol, were the four cities where the ceasefire was announced by Russia on Monday.

Image: ANI/ Twitter-@HardeepSPuri