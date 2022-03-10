As the Russian offensive in Ukraine continues, Iryna Vereshchuk, the Minister for Reintegration of temporarily occupied territories has revealed that the Mariupol remains blocked for the evacuation of people and humanitarian cargo, Nexta TV reported. Vadym Boychenko, the Mayor of Mariupol has informed that shelling and airstrikes continued in the city. Mariupol has been hit by at least 8 major airstrikes in the past 48 hours which included children's hospital and the central fire department, AP reported.

On March 9, an airstrike targeted Mariupol maternity hospital that killed three people and 17 people were injured which included doctors, children and women waiting to give birth, as per the AP report. Ukrainian authorities stated that a child also died in the airstrike in Mariupol. City workers made signs of the cross gestures as they placed the bodies in carpets or bags into a deep trench, as per the AP report. Emergency workers carried out efforts to provide food and medical supplies into affected regions and evacuate the traumatized civilians. Temporary ceasefires to allow evacuations and humanitarian aid have repeatedly failed and Ukraine has alleged Russia of targeting Ukrainian cities.

Russia-Ukraine War

As the military operation between Russia and Ukraine continued for the 15th consecutive day, the Russian Defence Ministry has claimed that the operation in Mariupol continues and the units of People's Police of the Donetsk Republic took control of Azovsky, Naydenovka, Lyapino, Vinogradar and went to the Azovstal plant. The Russian Defence Ministry has claimed that the 2911 units of military infrastructure of Ukraine have been destroyed. According to Russian Defence Ministry, the infrastructure destroyed by troops of Moscow include 97 planes, 107 drone aircraft, 141 Zenit air missile complex, 86 radio station posts, 986 tanks and other combat armoured vehicles. Furthermore, 107 fire jet systems, 368 field artillery weapons 749 units of special military automobile equipment.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian Defence Ministry has stated that Russian troops continue to hold Poliske, Kukhari, Borodyanka, Andriivka, Motizhyn, Gorenyichi, Bucha, Demidiv. According to Ukrainian Defence Ministry revealed that more than 12,000 Russian troops were killed in the attack. It further stated that they have destroyed 335 tanks, 1105 combat armoured vehicles, 123 units of artillery systems and 49 aircraft of Russia. Moreover, 81 helicopters, 3 ships, 526 vehicles, 60 fuel tanks, 7 unmanned aerial vehicles operational-tactical levels of Russia have been destroyed.