Last Updated:

Evacuation Of Ukraine Troops From Azovstal Steel Plant As Russia-led War Enters Day 83

As the war between Russia and Ukraine continues for over 80 days, Ukrainian troops, including wounded soldiers get evacuated from Azovstal plant in Mariupol.

Written By
Apoorva Kaul
Evacuation from Azovstal
1/9
Image: AP

Amid the war between Russia and Ukraine which transcended 80 days, Ukrainian troops including injured men board the bus at the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol. 

Evacuation from Azovstal
2/9
Image: AP

Wives and mothers of the Ukrainian troops in Mariupol have requested Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and China's President Xi Jinping to save Ukrainian fighters from the besieged city.

Evacuation from Azovstal
3/9
Image: AP

Ukrainian Deputy PM Iryna Vereshchuk has said that the evacuation is underway in Azovstal. According to Vereshchuk, 52 soldiers had been evacuated from Mariupol on May 16. 

Evacuation from Azovstal
4/9
Image: AP

Ukrainian service personnel carry an injured soldier on a stretcher as they get evacuated from the besieged city of Mariupol.

Evacuation from Azovstal
5/9
Image: AP

The Russian Defence Ministry has said that  "265 militants" had been evacuated from the Azovstal steel plant. The fighters who required medical assistance were taken to a hospital in Novoazovsk. 

Evacuation from Azovstal
6/9
Image: AP

In this picture, the injured service personnel were seen resting in a bus as they were being evacuated from the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol. 

Evacuation from Azovstal
7/9
Image: AP

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that injured Ukrainian troops were being evacuated from the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol. 

Evacuation from Azovstal
8/9
Image: AP

Family members of Mariupol defenders outside the Chinese Embassy in Kyiv urge the Turkish President and his Chinese counterpart to help them in saving the Ukrainian fighters. 

Evacuation from Azovstal
9/9
Image: AP

Before the evacuation of Ukrainian fighters, people who were stuck in Mariupol had been evacuated from the besieged city.

Follow all the Russia-Ukraine War News and Headlines on Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates

Tags: Ukraine, Azovstal, Russia
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
More Photos
View all
In Pics: Ukrainian citizens seeking normalcy as Russian offensive enters day 81

In Pics: Ukrainian citizens seeking normalcy as Russian offensive enters day 81
Russia-Ukraine conflict shows no signs of slowdown even as raging war enters day 78

Russia-Ukraine conflict shows no signs of slowdown even as raging war enters day 78