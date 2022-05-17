Evacuation Of Ukraine Troops From Azovstal Steel Plant As Russia-led War Enters Day 83

Quick links:
Amid the war between Russia and Ukraine which transcended 80 days, Ukrainian troops including injured men board the bus at the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol.
Wives and mothers of the Ukrainian troops in Mariupol have requested Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and China's President Xi Jinping to save Ukrainian fighters from the besieged city.
Ukrainian Deputy PM Iryna Vereshchuk has said that the evacuation is underway in Azovstal. According to Vereshchuk, 52 soldiers had been evacuated from Mariupol on May 16.
Ukrainian service personnel carry an injured soldier on a stretcher as they get evacuated from the besieged city of Mariupol.
The Russian Defence Ministry has said that "265 militants" had been evacuated from the Azovstal steel plant. The fighters who required medical assistance were taken to a hospital in Novoazovsk.
In this picture, the injured service personnel were seen resting in a bus as they were being evacuated from the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol.
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that injured Ukrainian troops were being evacuated from the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol.
Family members of Mariupol defenders outside the Chinese Embassy in Kyiv urge the Turkish President and his Chinese counterpart to help them in saving the Ukrainian fighters.
Follow all the Russia-Ukraine War News and Headlines on Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates