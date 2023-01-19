‘Every Death Is Result Of War’: Ukraine President Zelenskyy Over Kyiv Helicopter Crash

After Ukrainian acting interior minister Denys Monastyrskyi died in a helicopter crash, Ukraine has now appointed national police chief Ihor Klymenko as the country's new acting interior minister.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyal announced the appointment of Klymenko to his post on Wednesday, adding that the newly appointed minister will assume the duties of the deputy interior minister officer and also look after all the responsibilities of the interior ministry.

Zelenskyy says 'there are no mere accidents' after Brovary helicopter crash; 'Every death is the result of war'

Meanwhile, addressing the World Economic Forum held at Davos, embattled Ukrainian President Zelenskyy said through a video conference that the latest incident that killed 14 people, including the top leadership of Ukraine’s Interior Ministry, in a helicopter crash was due to the ongoing war and it "wasn't just an accident."

He went on to say that since his country is facing such a crisis, "there are no mere accidents, rather everything is the result of war." When the interviewer questioned Zelenskyy about whether he was worried about his own security and safety, Zelenskyy responded, "I’m not worried." "I have nothing to add."

"Given my experience with war and the current state of our society, I believe that this was not an accident—it was the war." War is not limited to the battlefield; it has many fronts. There are no mere accidents. "Everything that happens is the result of war," Zelensky said.

Ukraine: Helicopter crash near Kyiv kills 14 people

The helicopter crash occurred near a kindergarten in Brovary on Thursday morning (January 18). Ukraine’s top leaders, including Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskyi, his first deputy, Yevhen Yenin, and the ministry’s secretary, Yuriy Lubkovych, died. The State Emergency Service confirmed that the crash killed a total of 14 Ukrainian citizens, including a child, per the BBC report. In the wake of the same, a three-day period of mourning has been announced in Brovary, Kyiv Oblast, by Mayor Ihor Sapozhko.

