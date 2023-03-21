'Everyone Is Answerable To God & Missiles': Russian Ex-President Medvedev To ICC

Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy chairman of the Security Council of Russia, on Monday stated that the International Criminal Court's decision to issue an arrest warrant against President Vladimir Putin would result in catastrophic outcomes for international law, reported Russian news agency TASS.

"They decided to put on trial the president.... of a nuclear power that isn't a party to the ICC for the same reasons as the US and some other countries. It's obvious that the directive was the harshest possible," the politician said on Telegram.

He also said that "ICC judges shouldn't have raised their hand against a major nuclear power.”

"I'm afraid, gentlemen, everyone is answerable to God and missiles. It's quite possible to imagine how a hypersonic Oniks fired from a Russian warship in the North Sea strikes the court building in the Hague. It can't be shot down, I'm afraid. And the court is just a pathetic international organisation, not the people of a NATO country. So, they won't start a war. They'll be scared. And no one will be sorry," the official said.

He urged the judges to "watch the skies closely."

"It's clear there's no practical value but thanks for your thoughts. But the consequences for international law will be disastrous. This means a collapse of the foundations, and the principles of law, including the postulate of the inevitability of punishment. No one now will be turning to international institutions. Everyone will be making agreements between themselves and the foolish decisions of the UN and other organisations will be bursting at the seams. A dark decline of the entire system of international relations is coming.Trust has been exhausted," Medvedev said.

The International Criminal Court has issued an arrest warrant against Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russia's Children's Rights Commissioner, Maria Lvova-Belova, on the grounds of "unlawful deportation" of Ukrainian children. Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin Spokesman, responded to the ruling by stating that Moscow does not acknowledge the jurisdiction of the ICC.

Ukrainian human rights chief Dmytro Lubinets has reported that as many as 16,226 children have been deported during the 13-month-long war.

FOX News reported that Medvedev suggested that the Kremlin may respond to the International Criminal Court's arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin by firing a hypersonic missile at the court building in The Hague. Medvedev stated that a hypersonic Oniks missile fired from a Russian warship in the North Sea could strike the court building and could not be shot down.

Over the weekend, President Biden called the arrest warrant for Putin "justified," stating that he has "clearly committed war crimes." While Russia does not recognize the ICC, other Russian officials have dismissed the warrant. The United States and China were also not signatories of the 1998 Rome Statute, which established the court's authority.

Dmitry Medvedev: A history of profanity

Medvedev has a history of making profane predictions, including that civil war will break out in the US in 2023 and that the defeat of Russia in a conventional war could "provoke the beginning of a nuclear war."

He likened the ICC arrest warrant to toilet paper. Taking to Twitter, Medvedev said, "The International Criminal Court has issued an arrest warrant against Vladimir Putin. No need to explain WHERE this paper should be used," with the toilet paper emoji.

Earlier this month, he referred to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as the "head Nazi," despite the fact that Zelenskyy is Jewish. On Friday, Medvedev used abusive language for Senator Lindsey Graham after a Russian fighter jet collided with a U.S. reaper drone over the Black Sea.

Here are all the 2023 predictions made by Medvedev earllier in January on Twitter