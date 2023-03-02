Evidence From Ukraine's Kherson Shows Official Torture Chambers Operated By Russia: Report

A group of Ukrainian and international lawyers led by a barrister from the UK have found evidence indicating that the Russian torture centres in Kherson, located in southern Ukraine, were not random occurrences but were instead premeditated and directly funded by the Russian government, reported The Guardian. The city was under Russian control for eight months, from March 2 last year until Ukrainian forces entered the city on November 11, 2022.

On Thursday, a group of lawyers known as the Mobile Justice Team revealed that they had examined 20 torture chambers in Kherson and determined that they were not isolated incidents, but rather a deliberate scheme designed to intimidate, control, and eradicate Ukrainian resistance and identity. The team's analysis of evidence, which was gathered by Ukrainian prosecutors, included blueprints used by Russian President Vladimir Putin's occupying forces to establish, oversee, and fund the 20 torture centers in Kherson.

“The mass torture chambers, financed by the Russian state, are not random but rather part of a carefully thought-out and financed blueprint with a clear objective to eliminate Ukrainian national and cultural identity,” British barrister Wayne Jordash, who is leading the team told The Guardian.

The lawyers have stated that the torture centres were operated by the Russian security services, including the FSB and the Russian prison service, as well as by local collaborators. Their purpose was to control, indoctrinate, or eliminate Ukrainian civic leaders and regular individuals who dissented against Russian influence.

The state of prisoners

Individuals with ties to the Ukrainian government or civil society, such as activists, journalists, civil servants, and teachers, were among those imprisoned. Other victims reported being randomly apprehended on the street and detained for possessing materials deemed "pro-Ukrainian" on their phones.

Male and female prisoners were subjected to physical abuse, including beatings, electric shocks, and waterboarding, according to the lawyers. The prisoners were also coerced into memorising and reciting pro-Russian slogans, poems, and songs.

The fate of over 400 people who went missing during the occupation remains unknown, as it is unclear whether they were killed or taken to Russia.

“Putin’s plan is to occupy Ukraine, subjugate the Ukrainian population to Russian rule and destroy Ukrainian identity. This plan is becoming clearer as the evidence of war crimes proliferates and as our investigations progress,” Jordash said.