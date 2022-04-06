Last Updated:

In Pics | Devastation And Horror Engulf Ukrainian Cities After Russian Retreat

As the war now entered day 42, mutilated dead bodies on the streets of Bucha with evidence of inhumane torture have emerged after the Russian troop withdrawal.

IMAGE: AP
1/10
Image: AP

People walked by an apartment building destroyed during fighting between Ukrainian and Russian forces in Borodyanka, Ukraine on April 4. 

IMAGE: AP
2/10
Image: AP

A man locked the doors of a pharmacy that was destroyed in a bombing that killed several civilians, in Mykolaiv, Ukraine.

IMAGE: AP
3/10
Image: AP

In Andriivka, Ukraine, a woman walked past a damaged house in her village that was occupied by Russian troops. 

IMAGE: AP
4/10
Image: AP

On Tuesday, a woman visited her husband's grave along with her daughter at the Lychakiv Cemetery in Lviv. The deceased soldier was killed in action.

IMAGE: AP
5/10
Image: AP

People lighted candles forming the shape of Ukraine's map, on Tuesday, in memory of those who have died, in front of the Taras Shevchenko monument, in Lviv.

IMAGE: AP
6/10
Image: AP

A Ukrainian serviceman, on April 5, inspected an abandoned Russian army tank in Andriivka, Ukraine. 

IMAGE: AP
7/10
Image: AP

Animals rested in shell cases of ammunition used by Russian occupiers in Bucha, where the retreating troops left behind a trail of killings and torture. 

IMAGE: AP
8/10
Image: AP

Relatives and friends gathered near the coffin of a Ukrainian serviceman during a funeral ceremony in Kramatorsk, Ukraine. He was killed near the city of Severodonetsk.

IMAGE: AP
9/10
Image: AP

In Bucha, soldiers gathered civilians’ bodies from a burned-out truck. The images have offered to support demands for war crime prosecutions against Russia.

IMAGE: AP
10/10
Image: AP

Local residents get volunteers' humanitarian aid in Bucha as the humanitarian situation in the town remained dire in the absence of gas, water, and electricity. 

