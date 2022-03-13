Ex-German Chancellor Holds Talks With Putin, Seeks End To Ukraine Turmoil: Reports

Amid Russia's continuing full-fledged invasion of Ukraine, former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroder has reportedly travelled to Moscow to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss the military offensive surrounding the eastern European nation. Amounting to the role of mediation to call off the ongoing war, Schroder is said to have held long hours of talks with one of Putin's closest security advisors.

The meeting comes to the fore after reports surfacing suggesting that the former German Chancellor had held three rounds of talks with Putin, along with French President Emmanuel Macron on March 12.

Schroder has faced the brunt of fierce criticism internationally for refusing to sever ties with the Kremlin, POLITICO reported while adding several of his staff members quit last week after he insisted on retaining his senior roles at Russia-aided energy giants - Rosneft and Gazprom.

“Ukraine wanted to see if Schröder could build a bridge for dialogue with Putin,” the person told POLITICO.

Prior to meeting with Putin, Schroder had admitted that he was unaware whether Putin would receive him in Moscow. In addition, reports suggest that Ukrainian authorities handed over a directive on several key points to Schroder to consider or mention while he negotiated with the Kremlin. The directive is said to include Ukraine's aspired association with NATO, the status of Crimea and the future of the rebel region Donbas, comprising Luhansk and Donetsk.

A Social Democrat (SPD), Schroder was a German Chancellor from the year 1998 to 2005 and is a board member for Russian oil giant Rosneft and shareholder in another company, which reportedly has been shelved.

Russia-Ukraine war

On the pretext of 'special military operation' in the Donbas region and to 'put Ukrainian military infrastructure out of operation,' Putin had ordered a full-fledged military invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022.

Earlier on March 10, Russian forces shelled a maternity hospital in Mariupol. According to Ukrainian officials, quoted by AP, 3 people, including a six-year-old were killed in the attack. The brutal and indiscriminate attack, which also injured 17 others, including patients and hospital staff, was dubbed as "genocide" by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has so far confirmed 18 fatal bombings on health facilities in Ukraine since the colossal war broke out on February 24. After 17 days into the war, the Russian military has been facing sturdy resistance by Ukraine, however, with more than 1,50,000 troops, they have an insurmountable advantage in firepower to tear down key cities.