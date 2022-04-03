Ex-ICC Prosecutor Calls For International Arrest Warrant Against 'war Criminal' Putin

The former chief prosecutor of UN war crimes tribunals for Rwanda and Yugoslavia on Saturday, April 2 called for an international arrest warrant against Russian President Vladimir Putin for the humanitarian and war crimes in Ukraine. “Putin is a war criminal,” said Carla Del Ponte in an interview with Swiss newspaper Le Temps. The former UN war crime chief of Rwanda and Yugoslavia also noted that the United Nations is aware of the mass graves of the civilians' deaths, which she described as the worst that she witnessed during the wars in the former Yugoslavia. “I hoped never to see mass graves again,” she told newspaper Blick, blatantly condemning Putin’s regime and its invading troops for wreaking atrocities on the people of Ukraine.

“These dead people have loved ones who don’t even know what’s become of them. That is unacceptable,” Former chief prosecutor of UN war crimes tribunals for Rwanda and Yugoslavia, Carla Del Ponte said on Saturday.

'If ICC finds proof of war crimes..'

The UN war crime chief condemned the bombings on Ukraine’s civilians, damages to the civilian infrastructure and to people’s homes, mentioning that the invading Russian troops demolished entire villages. She added that the probe into war crime was easier in Yugoslavia as the country had involved the United Nations. She then threatened Russia, stating that if ICC finds proof of war crimes “you must go up the chain of command until you reach those who took the decisions.” Del Ponte further iterated that once the investigation is launched, it may be possible to bring Russian President Vladimir Putin to account. “You mustn’t let go, continue the investigation. When the investigation into Slobodan Milosevic began, he was still president of Serbia. Who would have thought then that he would one day be judged? Nobody,” she said.

International Criminal Court (ICC)'s chief prosecutor had also earlier urged for "zero tolerance" against war crimes such as the killing of civilians including kids, sexual and gender-based crimes, as well as offenses against youngsters. ICC prosecutor Karim Khan who visited Ukraine last month, said, “We must insist that there is zero-tolerance for any crimes of sexual, gender-based violence or crimes against children and that is going to be increasingly important as urban warfare intensifies." Khan added, “No person with a gun, or a missile, or a plane, or a mortar has a license to target civilians. Civilian objects and civilians must be protected. Prisoners of war must be treated humanely.” The ICC prosecutor also held a meeting with Ukraine's foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba and prosecutor general Iryna Venediktova to take stock of the war crime situation in the hostile regions as Russian soldiers continued heavy bombardment of the cities.